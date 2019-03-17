10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponents

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 17 Mar 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are some interesting rumoured match-ups for WrestleMania 35

The whole world is talking about the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment, WrestleMania. This year's event will be brought to you live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th, 2019. WWE is going out all out for this year's event, as the card is already shaping up to be an exciting show.

Right now, everything leads to the Show of Shows so let's hope WWE will give us another classic PPV. Seven matches are already confirmed for the event, and all championships will be defended at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch won their respective Rumble matches and they will be challenging for Raw's top prizes in their respective divisions.

As reported before, an astonishing 17 matches have been rumoured to take place at WrestleMania 35 and if that happens, this year's 'Mania could very well be the longest in WWE history. Here are the 10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponent, according to Forbes.

#10 Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor - IC Championship

A rematch for the IC Title?

Many fans were left frustrated on Raw when Finn Balor dropped his Intercontinental Championship back to Bobby Lashley, and fans even accused WWE of ruining the former Universal Champion. While that might be what it looks like, I believe WWE has a very good reason for making Balor drop the title back to Lashley.

As reported, Finn Balor is rumoured to show up at WrestleMania in his Demon King persona. The Demon has never lost a match on the main roster, so the reason why Balor lost the title was so that he could win it back at 'Mania as The Demon King.

It wouldn't be the same if he didn't lose the title, because then he would have to retain it and that wouldn't get the same reaction as him winning it back for the second time.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement