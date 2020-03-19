5 opponents for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

Strowman could face a new WWE signing, or potentially team up with a former rival.

The Monster Among Men recently lost the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has had a difficult last year or so in WWE, with no direction or noteworthy feuds. That seemed to have changed when he won the Intercontinental title in January on SmackDown after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura - his very first singles title in WWE.

The Monster Among Men lost the title earlier this month at Elimination Chamber, when he was in a handicap match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn. With WrestleMania 36 just a few weeks away, WWE will have to figure out a way to add Strowman to The Show of Shows.

Also Read: 5 controversial decisions WWE must not make at WrestleMania 36

Strowman recently indicated his desire to have a singles match on the main WrestleMania card. “Having a singles match on the main card, that’s been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE," said Strowman.

Who could the former RAW Tag Team Champion face at WrestleMania 36? Let's take a look at 5 opponents for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Sami Zayn

The obvious and easiest choice for WWE is to put Strowman in a singles match against Zayn, who was one of the three men who defeated The Monster Among Men. This time around, though, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro may not be involved, with Strowman having a fair one-on-one match against Zayn.

Zayn and Strowman faced each other a few times last year, when both Superstars were on RAW, and they also had a brief feud back in 2017. But, with the Intercontinental title on the line, there's more at stake now than on the previous two ocassions.

Zayn is an excellent heel, who can talk for hours and get under the skin of people, while also being very good in the ring. This could be a good match to go second or third on the WrestleMania main card, in between the bigger matches on the card.

1 / 5 NEXT