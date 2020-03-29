WrestleMania 36: 5 Possible finishes to Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Sami Zayn will defend the title against Daniel Bryan.

Expect both Superstars' allies to play a major role in the outcome of the match!

Zayn's title defense will be a tough one at WrestleMania

At Elimination Chamber 2020, Braun Strowman defended his Intercontinental Championship in a handicap match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro. The rules of the match were such that the man who pinned Strowman would win the title. Zayn pinned Strowman to end the match and won his first title on SmackDown in the process.

Soon after, Zayn and his faction, now known as The Artist Collective, picked a fight with the new team of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. After Bryan and Gulak defeated Nakamura and Cesaro in a tag team match, Zayn offered Bryan an opportunity for a match at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship if Gulak could beat The Artist one-on-one.

Last week on SmackDown, Gulak did the unthinkable with a little help from The Planet’s Champion, and pinned Nakamura to win the match and earn the opportunity for Bryan.

Zayn, who must be extremely unhappy with the result of the match, will now be forced to defend his title against the former WWE Champion in a match at WrestleMania that could potentially steal the show.

In this article, we will look at the 5 possible endings to the Intercontinental Championship match between The Great Liberator and The Planet’s Champion.

#5 The Artist Collective help Sami Zayn win the match

The Artist Collective will look to play a role in Sami Zayn's match

This one is the most likely outcomes that we could see from the match. Sami Zayn has proven to be The Great Liberator as he has bought together two diverse individuals such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on SmackDown and has been leading them in some interesting rivalries.

While neither men have been too successful, they have had a lot of television time and been giving fans some interesting and comical segments.

At Elimination Chamber, Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick to Strowman who was being suplexed by Cesaro and Nakamura. He then pinned the big man to pick up the victory and the title.

Similarly, we could once again watch The Artist Collective come together to help Zayn pick up the victory and retain the title. Gulak will likely be on Bryan’s side during the match and we could watch the heels attack him at ringside to distract Bryan and allow Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick for the victory. Alternatively, they could attack Bryan after distracting the referee.

This would allow Zayn to retain his title and all three men to remain big heels who work together to protect each other from losing the title.

