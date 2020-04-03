WWE WrestleMania 36 Preview and Predictions: Goldberg faces monstrous challenger, Cena enters Funhouse, 4-month long rivalry to end?

Who will finally challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship?

John Cena enters to Firefly Fun House as he takes on Bray Wyatt.

Goldberg will be defending the title against a new opponent

WrestleMania 36 will take place over two days for the first time ever this year and will take place on 4th and 5th April. The show has reportedly been shot in multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center and had to also be pre-taped because of the situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

There are 16 matches on the card. Let's break it down without further ado and take a look at possible winners and losers.

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Can Otiss overcome Dolph Ziggler?

Otis, Dolph and Mandy Rose’s story has been one of the best going on in WWE right now. It started off with Otis trying to romance Mandy Rose and this led to a Valentine’s Day date between the two. After Otis received a mysterious text from Mandy’s phone that night telling him she’d be late, Otis reached the restaurant to see Rose with Dolph Ziggler.

We don’t yet know who sent the text but this incident has led to a heated rivalry between Otis and Ziggler. The two men will now face off in singles action at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose plays any role in this.

Incredibly, in his 15 years in WWE, this will be Ziggler's first singles match at WrestleMania.

PREDICTION: Dolph Ziggler wins

The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships)

The Kabuki Warriors

This match was originally rumored to be a triple threat with Natalya and Beth Phoenix also in the mix but it ended up being Asuka and Kairi Sane defending aganist Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss and Cross have a tough task ahead of them.

Advertisement

Asuka may have lost to Bliss in singles action recently but she’s still one of the most fearsome strikers in the company and with Sane there to back her up, they will be the favourites here. However, I can see Asuka transitioning back to singles competition soon and putting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross over could be a way WWE could break The Kabuki Warriors up.

PREDICTION: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win

1 / 8 NEXT