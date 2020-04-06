WrestleMania 36: Top 5 performers at the PPV (Day 2)

The second night of WrestleMania was packed with high-intensity action.

Which Superstars managed to steal the show at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'?

Shruti Sadbhav

A mesmerizing main event

The second night of WrestleMania 36 kickstarted with a title change as Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. In the main event, Brock Lesnar was defeated by Drew McIntyre who conquered the beast to become the new champion. The Street Profits and Bayley, on the other hand, managed to successfully retain their respective titles.

Additionally, the Funhouse match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena as well as the last-man-standing match between Edge and Randy Orton were extremely entertaining and help put the second part of the show at par with the first one.

In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who were the best amongst all those who performed inside the squared circle tonight. While the list of top Superstars from Day 1 was quite easy to compile, Day 2 had its restrictions. These are the ones who delivered their best to make this unique WrestleMania even more iconic. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Charlotte Flair

Make way for the Queen!

For the first time in the history of WrestleMania, the NXT Women’s Championship was on the line as Rhea Ripley locked horns with the ‘Queen’, Charlotte Flair. The two Superstars were expected to deliver their best inside the ring and they lived up to the expectations. The match was intense right from the start and the in-ring action seemed convincing.

Although Ripley put up a good fight against Charlotte, the latter was more dominant and appeared to be driven for the title throughout the match. She used her signature figure-eight submission move to bag the victory in the opening match of the second night of WrestleMania. She was the favorite to win this bout and is now headed to the Black and Gold brand.

It will be interesting to see what NXT has in store for Charlotte who is set to return to Full Sail University after five years. Her presence will be a huge boost for the NXT Women’s division whereas the main roster will take a serious hit. Naturally, the creatives will have to book fresh rivalries which will bring out new Superstars in the coming months.

