WrestleMania 37: 5 things WWE got right on Night 1 - Bianca Belair inspires; Bobby Lashley dominates

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 37 kicked off with Vince McMahon making an appearance with the entire roster. He opened the show and spoke about how everyone in the company has missed the WWE Universe. Bebe Rexha then sang "America the Beautiful."

The harsh weather tried to take the big event off course, but WWE was prepared to make some quick changes to handle the problem. The party got started soon enough when Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley came out for the first match of WrestleMania 37.

It was all uphill from there, as The New Day faced off against AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match after showing off his power.

Natalya and Tamina became the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, had an impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

Finally, all eyes were on the women of SmackDown who main-evented the night and gave fans a match to remember. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right at WrestleMania 37.

#5 AJ Styles and Omos became the new RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is all about making big moments, and that's exactly what WWE was looking to do in this match. Big E perfectly introduced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their RAW Tag Team Championship defense against AJ Styles and Omos.

Omos was at WrestleMania to make his in-ring debut. Styles and Kingston kicked off the match, and The Phenomenal One got one over his opponent early.

Woods tried to get under Omos’ skin outside the ring by playing the trombone. The New Day did its best to keep Styles isolated and prevented him from tagging in Omos a few times. But Styles finally made the tag to Omos to allow the big man to show what he was capable of.

Woods tried to take him down with a few kicks, but it did not affect the giant in the slightest. He stared down the RAW Tag Team Champions and then took them out single-handedly with some big moves.

Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm off of Omos’ shoulders. Omos then finished off Kingston with a two-handed choke bomb and scored the pin to win the titles. Styles celebrated by sitting atop Omos’ massive shoulders.

The match was decent and served its purpose. Many fans of New Day would argue this shouldn’t have been the way to take the titles off them at WrestleMania. However, New Day has had its moments on several big stages. This was the perfect stage to give Omos his first push.

The match did not have many big spots, but it allowed WWE to give the titles to the heels in a memorable manner. Will Omos become the next unstoppable monster in WWE?

