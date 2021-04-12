WrestleMania 37: 5 things WWE got right on Night 2 - The Tribal Chief prevails; The Nightmare begins

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 37 had some big matches on the card.

Roman Reigns would defend his Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. Rhea Ripley would challenhe Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. Big E would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler would try to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against unlikely opponents. Riddle, on the other hand, prepared for the biggest match of his life as he defended his United States Championship against Sheamus.

Logan Paul appeared as Sami Zayn’s special guest for his match against Kevin Owens. The two SmackDown Superstars lived their childhood dream at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had their moment at WWE WrestleMania 37

Always so good... you want to see them FIGHT FOREVER...



And @LoganPaul’s appearance... STUNNING! #WrestleMania https://t.co/LXpLC4HoWw — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021

This match did not require much of a buildup before WWE WrestleMania 37. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been around the world, and their careers came full-circle on the second night of the show. Zayn’s special guest Logan Paul was at ringside to watch the entire match.

Owens hit a Pop-up Powerbomb just seconds into the match and nearly ended it early on. Fans chanted against Logan as Owens kept the pressure on during the initial phase.

Zayn got back with a boot to the face and tried to overpower his former best friend. A Michinoku Driver nearly earned Zayn the victory, but KO kicked out just in time.

The Great Liberator kept looking at Logan for approval after every big spot, but his WrestleMania guest didn't seem impressed. The two SmackDown Superstars countered each other’s moves well, and Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb followed by an Exploder and Brainbuster, but could not get rid of Owens.

Zayn hit a Helluva Kick late in the match, but Owens recovered to hit a couple of Superkicks before hitting a Stunner to pick up the victory. Logan tried to congratulate Owens on his victory, but Zayn got angry. KO delivered a Stunner to Paul to end the segment and drew a huge cheer from the fans.

This was a big match and moment for both Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania. Fans who’ve followed their rivalry from their indie days and NXT would know what this meant for them.

