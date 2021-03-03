WrestleMania 37: Everything to know about WWE's upcoming pay-per-view

WrestleMania 37 is around the corner. With only six weeks remaining before WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year is broadcast, the company has started gearing up for the event.

There are a couple of matches that are already fixed for the pay-per-view, but the rest of the card is still up in the air. WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view event will air next on March 21, before WrestleMania. It's expected that at Fastlane, more of the WrestleMania card will begin to take shape, giving the WWE Universe a clearer idea of what to expect.

Currently, there are a lot of expectations from WrestleMania 37. This article will attempt to answer some of the commonly asked questions about the upcoming pay-per-view.

When is WrestleMania 37 taking place?

Raymond James Stadium

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place on April 10 and April 11, 2021. The event will be broadcast live from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WrestleMania 37 was originally supposed to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Why did WrestleMania 37 change venues?

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania 37, 38 and 39 — Dates and Locations

As mentioned earlier, WWE decided to make the shift to the Raymond James Stadium instead of the originally intended venue for the 2021 WrestleMania event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of changes in plans for WWE. Originally, the Raymond James Stadium was supposed to host WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the plans had to be changed.

SoFi Stadium will host WrestleMania 39 instead.

Will there be fans at WrestleMania 37?

According to reports, WrestleMania 37 will have fans present. This will be the first time since the pandemic hit for WWE to allow fans in for their shows.

The 2021 WrestleMania event will see WWE move out of the ThunderDome for two nights. Over 25,000 fans are expected to be present at WrestleMania, although the coming weeks will reveal the truth behind such reports.

Advertisement

Source says WWE had a few representatives around the Tampa Bay area for last weekend Super Bowl. They were gathering further information on how WWE can best pull off WrestleMania safety. Hence the delay on ticket sales. The event planning & details need to be as precise as ever. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 11, 2021

The move to Raymond James Stadium was made with the idea that fans could attend the shows again. Florida is more open to fans attending shows, possibly influencing WWE's decision to make the change from the original venue.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talked about WrestleMania 37 taking place at the Raymond James Stadium.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year."

WrestleMania 37: Matches on the card

WrestleMania 37 already has two announced matches set to take place.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns vs Edge

Advertisement

Following his win at the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns was attacked by Edge. Having won the men's Royal Rumble match, Edge could challenge for any of the titles at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar made his intentions clear by hitting Reigns with a Spear and then pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

The two have been involved in a feud for some time, and it's expected the feud will continue heading into WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

On the other side of things, the women's Royal Rumble match winner, Bianca Belair, has challenged Sasha Banks. The two are scheduled to face each other at the event.

More matches will be added to the card before the pay-per-view and after WWE Fastlane.

The state of the WWE Championship is currently in flux. Drew McIntyre lost the title to The Miz after Elimination Chamber thanks to the Money in the Bank contract. However, The Miz has now lost the title to the man who made the cash-in possible, Bobby Lashley.

Advertisement

While it's expected that Lashley will head into WrestleMania as the champion, with Fastlane in the way, things may change again.

The next few weeks will decide what sort of matches will take place at WrestleMania 37.