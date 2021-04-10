WrestleMania 37: Ranking the build-up to every match on Night One

WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights this weekend at Raymond James Stadium, and will be the first WWE pay-per-view since Elimination Chamber 2020 that will have real fans at the venue. New York singer/songwriter Bebe Rehxa will open WrestleMania 37 with a rendition of America the Beautiful.

There are currently fourteen matches on the card across the two nights. On Night One of WrestleMania 37, three championships are on the line, including the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Championship.

On the road to WrestleMania, some fans of WWE have been critical about the buildup. Some have been disappointed with the booking going into this year's event, but others have been more complimentary.

Here, we rank the build-up to every match on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

#7 WrestleMania 37 Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match

A lot of the women's division matches have lacked build on the road to The Show of Shows. One such match is the tag team turmoil, which was announced on the go-home edition of RAW. This was less than a week before the event kicks off.

Over the past few months, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been used as nothing but a vehicle for feuds in the singles division. Due to this and the lack of screen time for women, it has been difficult to squeeze in a meaningful storyline for the division in regards to the tag belts.

BREAKING NEWS:

This Saturday at #WrestleMania Night One there will be a Tag Team Turmoil match. The winners of that match will face @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler on Sunday for the @WWE Women's Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/RiYheyw1aU — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 6, 2021

The tag-team turmoil match was made after the women's tag teams across both main roster brands confronted Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler backstage on RAW. Billie Kay, who didn't have a tag team partner, mentioned Carmella, saying that she has given her a resume. Interestingly, the official WrestleMania account posted and then deleted a match graphic that included Kay and Carmella.

There are many talented women involved in this match. But there hasn't been much anticipation for it given the relatively late announcement and the lack of stories in the women's tag team division right now. Hopefully, this weekend will be a reset for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

