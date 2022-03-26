WrestleMania 38: Five reasons Brock Lesnar may defeat Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 38, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will battle for the third time in the main event of The Show of Shows. The two fierce rivals will headline Night 2 of The Showcase of Immortals in a Winner Takes All Match for the WWE and Universal titles.

As two of the most formidable athletes in sports entertainment, a hard-hitting and brutal match is a guarantee. However, since Reigns and Lesnar are two of WWE's most protected stars, predicting the outcome is tough. The Head of the Table hasn't gotten pinned since returning in August 2020, while The Beast Incarnate has a near-impeccable win-loss record.

The Wise Man Paul Heyman would bet his money on The Tribal Chief, who may be the most invincible and unstoppable force in the modern era of pro wrestling. However, all good things must end, and the same law applies to Reigns' record-breaking Universal Championship run.

While Brock Lesnar may not be the ideal man to end The Tribal Chief's reign of terror, several reasons would incline WWE to book this decision:

#5. WWE would want to end WrestleMania 38 on a happy note

WrestleMania is notorious for its happy endings.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is a celebratory occasion, hosting some of sports entertainment's most memorable moments. Think back to Kofi Kingston's emotional WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 and Daniel Bryan's "Miracle on Bourbon Street" at WrestleMania 30. The live crowd naturally responds with great jubilation to such euphoric occurrences, making 'Mania a grand spectacle.

WWE would want to end The Showcase of Immortals on a happy note to re-create another such moment. Unlike their previous encounters at 'Mania, Lesnar heads into the bout as the hero in the storyline. Therefore, to generate a positive crowd reaction and end the mega-event on a high, Lesnar would have to walk out of the AT&T Stadium as the Unified Universal and WWE Champion.

Moreover, the need to satisfy the live crowd is higher this year due to the previous two Mania events. Last year, Reigns was the last man standing, much to the audience's chagrin. While Drew McIntyre slew Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 36, the absence of the WWE Universe significantly impacted the perception of the moment.

#4. WWE will run out of opponents for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

The Head of the Table has held on to the Universal title for more than 550 days. During this time, Reigns established himself as one of the most dominant champions of the modern era.

Reigns' list of victims is long: Edge, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and even Jey Uso, his cousin, have suffered the wrath of the reigning Universal Champion. Since Roman has defeated all-comers, there aren't many plausible challengers left for the Head of the Table.

Experts have pin-pointed Drew McIntyre as a potential future opponent for Reigns after WrestleMania, but that's as long as the list gets. The Superstar Shake-Up and the unification of the world titles should freshen up the scene, but that wouldn't open up many possibilities.

On the contrary, Lesnar becoming the Unified World Champion at WrestleMania would provide possibilities. Riddle, Bobby Lashley, McIntyre, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory are just some men who could step up to The Beast.

#3. Brock Lesnar as Unified WWE Champion may move the needle in the post-WrestleMania season

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest stars.

Fan interest tends to dwindle in the aftermath of WrestleMania week because the hottest storylines reach their climax at the event. The real needle-movers tend to fade into the background quietly.

While he's still a part-timer, The Beast Incarnate has worked a more regular schedule in recent months. Lesnar competed in the last three main-roster Network Specials: WWE Day 1, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber. Moreover, Vince McMahon can't afford to have a part-time Unified WWE Champion. Therefore, it's likely Lesnar won't immediately disappear from the spotlight after WrestleMania 38.

The Unified WWE Champion will probably appear on both RAW and SmackDown. WWE turns to Lesnar when ratings are low. Therefore, to maintain fan interest and move the needle, the management may be tempted to put a huge star in the spotlight.

#2. WrestleMania may not mark the end of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns saga

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have gone to war multiple times.

Although The Showcase of Immortals marks the climax of WWE's biggest storylines, rematches happen in the following months. For example, Bobby Lashley and McIntyre fought multiple times after their initial encounter at WrestleMania 37.

WWE has invested so much time in Lesnar's storyline with Reigns that there may be an inclination to extend the program a while longer. Moreover, initial reports suggested a trilogy, but WrestleMania 38 will mark the second of their current program. Hence, a future match may occur at Hell in a Cell to establish an indisputable winner.

If The Beast Incarnate defeats The Tribal Chief, the odds are that the longest reigning Universal Champion will invoke his rematch clause. However, if Reigns wins, there's no logical reason to continue the rivalry as fans lose interest. WWE is yet to explore many aspects of this rivalry, e.g., The Usos' loyalty to Reigns and the heel-face dynamics. An extension of the program will help explore these opportunities.

#1. WWE may be looking to turn Roman Reigns face

In the last seven years or so, Vince McMahon has had a single goal: to make Roman Reigns the poster boy of WWE at the level of John Cena and The Rock. While he may have become a priceless asset and a top-caliber superstar, The Top Dog is supposed to be a babyface, hero, or anti-hero expected to generate a positive crowd reaction.

At the moment, Reigns may be the most despicable character on WWE TV. However, that could change soon, and WWE could lay the foundation for this change at WrestleMania 38. The powers-that-be could be looking to execute a double turn in the main event of the mega-event, where Lesnar turns heel and Reigns face.

Paul Heyman is crucial in this scenario. He's shown his allegiances to both rivals are temporary, and he may choose to side with The Beast again at WrestleMania. Other ways to book the turn could be Lesnar using under-handed tactics, like low-blows, to gain the upper hand on his opponent.

Either way, if Lesnar wins through unfair means, it establishes himself as the new heel. This would make Reigns the title-chaser in this scenario, a role that a babyface fills.

Edited by Abhinav Singh