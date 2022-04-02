WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Preview and Predictions

WrestleMania 38 Night 2 takes place on Sunday evening, April 3. Another seven matches round out the card, with the main event billed as the "Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time."

This article previews the matches scheduled on Night 2 and predictions for each match. Similar to Night 1, it'll be interesting to see the landscape of WWE after the event.

1. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are set to unify the Championships at WrestleMania

Who will be the Undisputed Champion after WrestleMania?

Fans have debated this match headlining WrestleMania for months, mainly since it's been done several times before. A good twist is that the roles are reversed, with Roman Reigns arguably playing the best version of his character and Lesnar serving as a decent babyface.

Fans shouldn't expect this match to go on for long, though it'll likely be longer than a standard Brock Lesnar match. Fans can also expect involvement from Paul Heyman, which may result in him taking an F-5.

In the end, however, Reigns will likely win and may hold the title for another year. WWE could build to a showdown with Reigns' cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, next year at WrestleMania 39. Should Johnson make a surprise appearance, fans may get a preview of the match as early as Sunday night.

Prediction: Roman Reigns will unify the championships by defeating Brock Lesnar.

2. Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania

WWE has spent a decent amount of time building this match through various segments on RAW and SmackDown. Admittedly, the women's tag team division could use some work, but they've done a nice job with champions Carmella & Zelina Vega.

With this match, WWE will feature as many talents as possible, including Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Sasha Banks. As for the match, WWE teased a breakup between Vega & Carmella. However, expect that to be for show, with the pair ultimately retaining the titles.

Prediction: Carmella & Zelina Vega will retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

3. Triple Threat Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania

Will RK-Bro Retain the Raw Tag Team Championship?

Though not talked about much, this has the potential to be one of the better matches at WrestleMania. First, Alpha Academy, particularly Chad Gable, is a highly entertaining tag team. Second, WWE is turning Street Profits into heels, which is interesting and should create some fresh match-ups.

Then there's Riddle & Randy Orton. They're the favorites and will likely retain. The question remains: When will the duo break up, and who'll turn on who? The usual suspect would be Orton, but don't be surprised if it's Riddle. Regardless, fans shouldn't expect it to happen at 'Mania.

Prediction: RK-Bro will retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

4. Edge vs. AJ Styles

A Potential Dream Match at WrestleMania!

Edge vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 is highly anticipated as both superstars deliver high-level performance. Additionally, the story has added to the anticipation. Thus, fans expect an excellent match here. If the rumors are true, it's only the first chapter in a longer story.

Those rumors include the creation of a faction led by Edge. This would be a great move as the younger talent involved in the faction would benefit from the association with the Hall of Famer.

Prediction: Edge will defeat AJ Styles.

5. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

The All-Mighty returns at WrestleMania!

It was great to see Bobby Lashley recover from his injury for WrestleMania 38. While Omos is still green in the ring, WWE is high on him, as evidenced by them matching him with a veteran like Lashley.

With this return, Lashley is being positioned as the babyface. This makes fans wonder: what about MVP? Expect a potential turn by the manager, who'd likely become the mouthpiece for Omos, which would be a great move.

Prediction: Omos will defeat Bobby Lashley.

6. Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Will Vince McMahon play a factor in this match?

Fans shouldn't let this match fool them. While McAfee is known as an announcer, his handful of matches in NXT show he's capable of a solid performance.

Another thing to watch is a potential appearance by Vince McMahon, who'll likely play a role in the outcome of this match, which will favor Austin Theory. WWE seems to be very high on Theory through his pairing with McMahon, and the momentum will likely continue here.

Prediction: Austin Theory will defeat Pat McAfee.

7. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Will Johnny Knoxville pull out a big win?

Fans are a bit down on this match, given that Sami Zayn's relegated to comedy at WrestleMania against a celebrity. That'll be fine for what it is, and to Knoxville's credit, he has invested a lot of time and energy to make this match relevant.

Expect a Knoxville win due to some interference from his co-stars. With that, fans shouldn't worry about Zayn's status as he's good enough to get his heat back and move on easily.

Prediction: Johnny Knoxville will defeat Sami Zayn.

Edited by Abhinav Singh