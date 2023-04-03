WrestleMania 39: How many Hell in a Cell matches has Demon Finn Balor competed in his WWE career?

WWE Superstar Edge finally ended his rivalry with "Demon King" Finn Balor on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The iconic metal cage locked both men in a brutal battle, with The Rated-R Superstar coming out on top. Due to his experience in Hell in a Cell match, fans weren't surprised to see him rise to the occasion.

WrestleMania 39 marked Balor's first Hell in a Cell match, making two fewer appearances than his opponent. Despite his demon persona, the pressure seemed to get to Balor even before he stepped inside the ring with Edge.

The leader of the Judgment Day tweeted Mick Foley and asked for some advice for the match. The Hardcore Legend appeared four times in the cage and delivered astounding performances despite remaining defeated.

Despite Foley's advice, The Demon King was ultimately dominated by Edge and his vicious moves. The turning point of the match was when The Rated-R Superstar busted open Balor with a ladder to his face. Ringside officials had to check in on the injury, and after slight medical attention, he continued to fight.

In the end, it goes to show that more experience is definitely a game-changer in the wrestling industry, whether regarding normal matchups or events such as Hell in a Cell.

With Finn Balor's loss, Edge finally proved his dominance over The Judgment Day this weekend.

When was the wrestling world introduced to Demon Finn Balor?

Finn Balor is already known for his in-ring skills, unique look, and ability to connect with fans. However, one of his most iconic personas is that of Demon Finn Balor, a darker, more intense version of his character. Alter egos in WWE are a common trope and are often used to add complexity to a wrestler's persona, create compelling storylines, or refresh a star's image.

The first time Finn Balor used the Demon persona was in 2014 during NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. The Demon character instantly became a hit with fans, who were mesmerized by his striking appearance. He continued to develop and use the persona sporadically in NXT for big matches and promos.

It wasn't until Balor's main roster debut in 2016 that the wrestling world truly got a taste of what the Demon character was capable of. At SummerSlam 2016, Balor faced off against Seth Rollins for the newly created WWE Universal Championship.

As he made his entrance, Balor transformed into the Demon, complete with a new body paint design that paid homage to Irish mythology. The match was an instant classic, with Balor winning the championship in his first main roster match.

Each time he brings out the character, fans are reminded of what a special and unique performer Finn Balor is. After his loss at WrestleMania 39 against the Rated-R Superstar, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Demon King.

