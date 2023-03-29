WrestleMania 39 promo: Whose head did Roman Reigns smash with a glass bottle? 

With less than a week to go for WrestleMania 39, WWE aired the final parody vignette featuring Roman Reigns on this week's edition of RAW. It showcased all members of The Bloodline set in a mock-up of Goodfellas.

Over the past month, fans have witnessed WWE stars playing popular television and movie characters in line with WrestleMania Goes Hollywood theme. Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford featured in a Titanic parody while The Miz and Maryse in a Top Gun parody. Additionally, Rhea Ripley portrayed Eleven from Stranger Things with John Cena voicing Dr. Brenner. In the final clip ahead of WrestleMania 39, Reigns portrayed Tommy DeVito inspired by the 1990 biographical crime film.

Henry Hill was played by Solo Sikoa, and they recreated the 'funny guy' scene. Sikoa proceeded to tell the WWE Champion that he is a 'funny Tribal Chief.' Amidst their fit of laughter, Roman Reigns breaks a bottle on the waiter's head. The identity of the waiter was later cited to be 32-year old Eddy Thorpe (real Karl Fredericks). He was associated with NJPW from 2018 till last year, and reportedly signed with the Connecticut-based company earlier this year.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. His Special Counsel Paul Heyman has had multiple run-ins and heated exchanges of words with The American Nightmare.

Could Roman Reigns' impressive undefeated streak continue post WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy and broken records with his dominant run. His reign as WWE Champion is set to hit the one-year mark while as Universal Champion has surpassed the three-year mark.

Given the assertive and domineering nature of his title reigns, there have been murmurs of The Tribal Chief allegedly taking time away post WrestleMania 39. Additionally, Triple H has reportedly given his go-ahead on another WWE Championship belt design. Ever since Cody Rhodes announced his goal to add the WWE Championship to his list of accolades, he has teased a few customizations to the title uplifting his father Dusty Rhodes and family's name.

The Bloodline has been standing tall since last year despite Jey Uso initially siding with Sami Zayn earlier this year. Last week, during Reigns and Rhodes' confrontation, Sikoa was ready to attack him but was stopped by The Bloodline leader. He did not seem too pleased with his decision but acted in accordance. There have also been reports of the young star possibly turning on Reigns at The Show of Shows.

