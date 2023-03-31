WrestleMania 39 spoilers: Which WWE legend's entrance is Logan Paul replicating? Sneak peek into rare footage

WWE WrestleMania 39 spoilers have been running rampant now that The Grandest Stage of Them All is inching closer. One of the stars who couldn't escape was Logan Paul after his Show of Shows entrance was leaked on social media.

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 39 entrance is inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the footage, The Maverick is seen being lifted up into the air, paired with smoke. It looked identical to The Heartbreak Kid's WrestleMania 12 entrance, wherein he entered his match against Bret Hart in style via a zipline.

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Night 1 for the upcoming premium live event after months of heated exchanges. Their feud began at this year's Royal Rumble match when Paul eliminated Rollins, prompting the latter to call out Logan multiple times.

The social media star eventually had enough of The Visionary's comments and attacked him at the Elimination Chamber event, costing Seth the United States Championship. Since then, both stars have exchanged unpleasant words and even got physical during RAW shows.

WrestleMania 39 spoilers: Logan Paul was not the only star who had something leaked days ahead of the event

It's quite normal for fans to spread WrestleMania spoilers now that the Stamford-based promotion is preparing for the PLE. It's rare for a star to do so, but it looks like Jey Uso might possibly have revealed something for his upcoming title match.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against the recently reunited team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It's no spoiler that the aforementioned match will be on Night 1, but Jey may have accidentally spilled the beans on their bout being the main event.

A video showed Jey stating that The Ones were already in the building (for an interview) as a way to greet the press, later adding, "Yeah! Main event." Jimmy's and Solo Sikoa's body language in reaction convinced fans that Jey's words could possibly be a WrestleMania 39 spoiler.

While Night 2 already has Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it was rumored that Night 1 would have Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship as the main event.

It remains to be seen what other WrestleMania 39 spoilers might be shared, accidentally or intentionally, especially with WWE SmackDown and Hall of Fame both taking place tonight.

