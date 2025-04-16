WrestleMania 41: 4 WWE title changes that must happen

WrestleMania 41 is set to feature some of the biggest matches and storylines of the year, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is clearly off the roof. The Grandest Stage Of Them All is set to emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada, and a massive stage is under construction for the Show of Shows.

Some major title matches are set to take place, and WWE has managed to build the storylines perfectly. While only one title match is set to the main event, the Show of Shows, this year, all the matches seem to be main event worthy and have engaged the fans.

Considering the storylines and the future opportunities, some title changes must happen in this year's edition of the Show of Shows. This could open up new possibilities for the fans and give them some of the biggest matches in the industry in the future.

Let's check out a few titles that must change hands at the Show of Shows.

#4. Intercontinental Championship

A Fatal Four-Way match is set to determine the star who will walk out of Las Vegas as the Intercontinental Champion. Bron Breakker is set to put his title on the line against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, and the star power in the match has kept the fans engaged for weeks.

Considering the storyline of this feud, Dominik Mysterio seems to be the underdog who could leave the world shocked if he clinched the victory at WrestleMania. This would open up a plethora of opportunities for WWE, including a potential feud with Finn Balor, which could make headlines around the globe.

#3. Undisputed WWE Championship

The main event of WrestleMania 41 is set to feature a heel, John Cena, in action for the first time, challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match is one of the most anticipated matches of the Grandest Stage of Them All and has already managed to make headlines all around the globe.

Cena and Rhodes have defeated each other multiple times in a war of words, and the fans have been eagerly waiting to see them in action. Considering Rhodes' run as a champion and the fact that this would be John Cena's final WrestleMania, his winning the title and making history would be the perfect decision for the company to make.

#2. United States Championship

Jacob Fatu is set to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship, and the excitement for the showdown has been off the charts. Both have managed to take down each other over the past few weeks, and WrestleMania will determine the final winner of their feud.

Considering the run Jacob Fatu has been on over the past few months, a title win could elevate his career and give the company an opportunity to book a showdown between Fatu and his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, for the United States Championship.

#1. World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the Royal Rumble match and is now set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. There have been numerous singles showdowns between both men over the past few months, and the Ring General has managed to dominate most of them.

However, WrestleMania must not feature Gunther dominating once again and defeating Jey. Considering the run the star has been on, he must win the World Heavyweight Championship at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, elevating his singles career with a victory on the biggest night of the year in the industry.

