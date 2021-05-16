WrestleMania Backlash: 5 possible betrayals at WWE's next pay-per-view

WrestleMania Backlash is now only a few hours away as the company gets ready for its first pay-per-view event after its biggest annual event. The show is fully booked with some big matches on the card.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro while Jimmy Uso tries to figure out where his loyalties lie. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will try to win back his WWE Championship as he competes against the champion — Bobby Lashley — as well as Braun Strowman. With three superstars competing, there's always a level of uncertainty.

In the women's division, Bianca Belair will try to defend her title against one of the most accomplished SmackDown Women's Champions of all time at WrestleMania Backlash — Bayley. On the other side of things, Rhea Ripley will be facing a massive challenge of defending her RAW Women's Championship against two of the top women on the main roster — Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

With multiple other matches on the card, let's take a look at the top five betrayals that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Dominik Mysterio turns on Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania Backlash

Dominik and Rey Mysterio are set to face The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash. For a while now, the father and son team has been looking to become the first-ever such team to hold tag team gold.

Rey Mysterio always talked about wanting to wrestle with his son in a tag team, and he has been living that dream for the past few weeks. He also talked about wanting to retire last year, but that didn't happen. Now, the superstar could take a step back, but in doing so, make his son the next big luchador in WWE.

If Rey and Dominik Mysterio fail to win tag team gold against The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash, Dominik could turn on his father. A beatdown would see him turn heel and get a more compelling storyline.

In the future, it could even lead to a storyline where Rey's mask is on the line and Dominik winning could force him to retire, while his son dons a new mask to carry on his family legacy.

