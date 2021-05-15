WrestleMania Backlash: 5 Possible surprises - Major returns, huge betrayal to take place?  

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Sunday, as several superstars will put their prestigious titles on the line in high-stakes matchups. Roman Reigns is set to fight Cesaro in a Universal Championship clash. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has to defend his WWE Championship in a triple threat encounter against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

The RAW Women's Championship contest will also be a triple threat match, as Rhea Ripley is scheduled to fight Asuka and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. On SmackDown's side of things, Bianca Belair's women's title will be on the line in a singles clash featuring Bayley.

These four matches could make or break the pay-per-view's quality this Sunday. Additionally, WWE must have a few surprises in store to ensure that WrestleMania Backlash will be a memorable spectacle.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five possible surprises that could happen during WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Sasha Banks returns at WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair is heavily favored to retain her SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania Backlash. While Bayley has been a driving force in the women's division during the pandemic, this is Belair's time to shine in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks hasn't been a significant part of the Blue brand during the post-WrestleMania season. Some may remember that on the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania, she seemed visibly frustrated over her loss at The Show of Shows. Banks didn't even say a word and walked away from a backstage interview during that episode.

Clearly, her character is still bitter over losing to Belair at WrestleMania. So at WrestleMania Backlash, Banks could interfere during or after the SmackDown Women's Championship match to resume her rivalry with Belair.

Guys even though I was wrong about Sasha Banks returning tonight. Sasha Banks will return this Sunday at Backlash during or after the Bianca Belair vs. Bayley match. — 🚀💥𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏 🚀💥 (@LegitBossSteven) May 15, 2021

If Bayley vs. Belair ends in disqualification because of Banks' interruption, perhaps all three women may soon face each other in a triple threat showdown.

While many fans believe Becky Lynch's return will make a bigger impact, WWE could be saving that surprise for later when physically present live crowds return for good.

