WrestleMania Backlash: 5 WWE Superstars who could return

WrestleMania Backlash, WWE's first post-WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, is all set to take place this Sunday on May 16, 2021, live from the WWE ThunderDome. The card has some really amazing matches scheduled, many of which could be potential match-of-the-year candidates.

A total of five titles will be on the line at WrestleMania Backlash, as per the card announced so far. WWE might add another match or two to the card on the go-home SmackDown episode later this week. To shake things up on both the brands, the company could be planning a number of returns this Sunday.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could make their return at WrestleMania Backlash. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you like to see come back.

#5 Aleister Black could make his in-ring return at WrestleMania Backlash

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black was looking to be in for a mega push on the main roster when he was not pinned for over a year after getting called up from NXT. However, things started going downhill for him after WrestleMania 36 last year and soon speculations started about Vince McMahon giving up on him.

Things became even worse when he was not drafted to any brand in the 2020 WWE Draft and later, the company released his wife and former superstar, Zelina Vega. There were no signs of Black on TV for months and fans started wondering whether he was done with the promotion.

After an absence of around six months, WWE has finally started to air vignettes and promo videos of Aleister Black after WrestleMania 37. There are significant changes to his gimmick and the promos so far have been really intriguing.

WrestleMania Backlash could be the stage where Aleister Black finally makes his in-ring return. There are multiple directions WWE could go with this. If WWE plans to make him come back as a face, he might even confront Roman Reigns following his match at WrestleMania Backlash.

