WrestleMania Backlash Rumor Roundup: Major title change, Brock Lesnar plans, WWE going ahead with original plan for RK-Bro

We are less than 24 hours away from the first post-WrestleMania 38 premium live event as WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8, 2022, from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

As the name suggests, it features multiple rematches from WrestleMania 38. The match card isn't the most exciting, but WWE would want to deliver a solid show to set things in motion for the coming months and not let the 'Mania hype die out.

Here are the top WrestleMania Backlash rumors you need to know to get you up to speed with all that's going on. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comment section below.

#3. Betting Odds for WrestleMania Backlash suggest a major title change

The current card of the show features only one title match. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained her title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania last month. However, the two will collide in what promises to be a brutal "I Quit" match. If the latest betting odds are any indication, we might see Ronda Rousey walk out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Here are the latest betting odds for the entire show:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as a (+) or the biggest number.

Bobby Lashley (+200) vs. Omos (-333)

Happy Corbin (+125) vs. Madcap Moss (-189)

Edge (-161) vs. AJ Styles (+120)

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro (-189) vs. The Bloodline (+125)

Cody Rhodes (-278) vs. Seth Rollins (+200)

Ronda Rousey (-700) vs. Charlotte Flair (C) (+360)

#2. The six-man tag team match was always planned for WrestleMania Backlash

WWE BackLash @TheWWEguy42 Confirmed: RKOBRO and Drew McIntyre will face the bloodline in a 6 man tag team match at #WrestleManiaBacklash Confirmed: RKOBRO and Drew McIntyre will face the bloodline in a 6 man tag team match at #WrestleManiaBacklash https://t.co/wPfqbKCCRf

The weeks following WrestleMania 38 saw Roman Reigns instruct The Usos to bring more titles to The Bloodline. Soon, SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, challenged RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro for a title unification match. The same was announced for WrestleMania Backlash. However, it has been changed to a six-man tag team match with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle teaming up to face The Bloodline.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was never a plan to do the tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was always going to be a six-man tag team match:

"The little bit we do know is that the six-man tag match was always the planned match. There was never a plan to do the unification match. So while most feel this was the usual weekly plans changed, it was not. That also explains why last week nobody would confirm Reigns vs. McIntyre to me, only that Reigns would be in the main event."

Roman Reigns previously unified the WWE and Universal Championships by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. With WWE initially advertising a similar unification match for the tag titles, fans started speculating whether the company was heading towards the end of its brand split. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as of now.

#1. WWE's plan of originally advertising Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania Backlash

A major star initially advertised by WWE for WrestleMania Backlash was Brock Lesnar. However, he was later removed, leaving fans confused as to why WWE announced him in the first place. Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan behind advertising Lesnar for WrestleMania Backlash wasn't a hint to fans that he'll be losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38:

"It is notable WWE had first advertised Brock Lesnar, even though he was never supposed to be on the show. The explanation was that if they didn’t advertise Lesnar, it would give people the clue that Lesnar wasn’t winning at Mania. Anyway, it’s direct false advertising."

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam and confronted Roman Reigns. He had an amazing run that saw him change up his look and character, becoming a babyface. Fans also saw the Beast Incarnate delivering some amazing promos, something he was not known for as Paul Heyman used to take care of that aspect previously for him.

