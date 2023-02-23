WrestleMania dream match, Hall of Famers unite - 5 ways Trish Stratus could return to WWE

Trish Stratus is a WWE legend who always receives a great reaction from the crowd whenever she returns. The Elimination Chamber premium live event and this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW were both held in Canada, and rumors circulated that Trish would be returning to the company on the red brand.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly scrapped those plans while Stratus was backstage and she never appeared on the show. The Hall of Famer would be an excellent addition to WrestleMania 39's card and would elevate any opponent she goes against.

Listed below are 5 ways Trish Stratus could return to WWE.

#5. Trish Stratus could be in Lita and Becky Lynch's corner on WWE RAW

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Lita interrupted Bayley's Ding Dong, Hello! talk show. The Role Model poked fun at The Man for not having any friends in the locker room and relying on stars from the past to help her out.

Lita and Lynch challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to a match for the Women's Tag Team Championships next week. Bayley accepted the challenge on the champions' behalf and will likely try to interfere in the match. Trish Stratus may return next week to be in the challenger's corner and even the odds against Damage CTRL on RAW.

#4. She could attack Lita

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom It was an honour to be the first female to receive the Lou Thesz Award when I was induced into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Here’s to being the first of many more women to come moving forward. Representation matters … If she can see it, she can be it. It was an honour to be the first female to receive the Lou Thesz Award when I was induced into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Here’s to being the first of many more women to come moving forward. Representation matters … If she can see it, she can be it. ✨ https://t.co/Wes5rFp54Y

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer, but that doesn't mean she's above being a little jealous. Stratus could return to the company in a role nobody expected, as a heel that is sick of Lita appearing on RAW.

The 47-year-old could side with Damage CTRL, and scold Lita for her multiple returns as of late. Stratus could even become an honorary member of Damage CTRL if she plays her cards right.

#3. Trish Stratus could challenge Bayley to a match at WrestleMania

Bayley and Trish Stratus have had a rivalry going on under the radar for quite some time now. The Role Model tore her ACL while training for a match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank in 2021, and missed more than a year of action. She returned to the ring at a WWE Live Event last year but was interrupted by Trish.

Bayley has already lost to Bianca Belair several times, so a title shot isn't in her future any time soon. However, a marquee match against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania would certainly be a feather in the Role Model's cap.

#2. She could challenge Becky Lynch to a match at WrestleMania

Stratus battled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. She gave The Queen everything she had, but it was not enough and Charlotte walked away with the victory. The 47-year-old hasn't competed in a match since and may be itching to get back into the ring.

The seven-time women's champion could go after Flair's former best friend, Becky Lynch, and attempt to knock off one of The Four Horsewoman. She could also brag about the victory to Lita, who lost to Becky at Elimination Chamber 2022.

#1. Trish Stratus could team with Becky Lynch & Lita against Damage CTRL

DC Hendrix @dchendrix @WWE Trish Stratus comes back and sets up 6 women tag for Wrestlemania with Becky and Lita vs. Damage CTRL @WWE Trish Stratus comes back and sets up 6 women tag for Wrestlemania with Becky and Lita vs. Damage CTRL

Trish could return to set up a huge 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Becky and Lita may ask Trish to team up with them against Damage CTRL for a star-packed match at the biggest show of the year.

Damage CTRL has reigned supreme at the top of the women's division ever since their debut at SummerSlam last year. Becky may be determined to humble the group and will do so by teaming up with a couple of Hall of Famers at WWE WrestleMania.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes