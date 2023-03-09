WrestleMania headliner, most decorated female star of all time - 5 dream matches for AEW's Jade Cargill in WWE

Could Jade Cargill be better off in WWE? This is a discussion many have been having on social media in recent days following the talented star's apparent dig at Tony Khan and AEW.

Fans have been vocal about Jade's limited screen time and the lack of serious feuds and stories. Those conversations were stirred up further when she tweeted that a mysterious "they" was fumbling the bag.

Jade deleted the cryptic social media post, but fans caught wind of it, and many were vocal in their belief that the reigning TBS Champion would be better off in World Wrestling Entertainment. There are multiple high-quality opponents, with many believing that WWE has the best women's roster in the world.

It should be noted that there's no confirmation that the post was about AEW & Tony Khan, and as far as fans know, she's under contract with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Still, there are several dream matches she could have if Triple H manages to sign Jade following her contract expiration. Which big-time bouts could take place?

Below are five dream matches for AEW's Jade Cargill in WWE.

#5. Bayley elevates everybody she works with

Bayley is one of the best female superstars in WWE history. The former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion has been a dominant force in the promotion for around a decade.

The Role Model has been tremendously successful, winning titles on every brand, but she's also well known for helping other talents. She does so via her stable or by leading matches and helping guide less experienced people. Bayley is the perfect opponent for green wrestlers who have all the tools but must put it all together.

Jade has been primarily presented as a villain throughout her pro wrestling career. Still, if she comes in as a babyface, there's nobody better for her to face than the respected Bayley. Plus, there's always a chance that The Role Model could be the lovable babyface she once was by the time Jade arrives.

#4. Bianca Belair is the present and future of the division

Bianca Belair is arguably the best athlete in WWE, regardless of gender. The reigning RAW Women's Champion is enjoying her second time as champion in the company, having previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It could be argued that while some other stars are more decorated and potentially more popular, Belair is the face of WWE's women's division. She's been the RAW Women's Champion for almost a year, showing dominance unlike any other title holder in the belt's illustrious history.

Jade and Bianca could make for a great match. Both stars are in tremendous shape and are powerful figures for fans to look up to. Above all else, however, both are supremely confident. Who can come out on top if the two clash?

#3. Becky Lynch is one of the most popular female stars of all time

Becky Lynch is the most popular female athlete in WWE today. It could also be argued that The Man is the most popular female superstar in the company's history. She's moved merchandise, sold tickets, and received loud applause from fans for years.

Besides her immense popularity, Lynch has also been successful in terms of championships. She was the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion, the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, and she's the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Lita.

Jade Cargill has "big star" written all over her, so there's no better match than for her to fight the biggest star in women's wrestling. While Jade still has more to learn and improve, Becky will help elevate her to a new level.

#2. Rhea Ripley is an incredible talent

Rhea Ripley is the present and future of WWE. At just 25, she's already a former NXT Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She's both beloved and despised, making for a polarizing reaction at times.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day is seemingly prepared to reach new heights. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match after entering first and will now challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Jade Cargill is powerful, just like Ripley. While their aesthetics couldn't be more different, their physical prowess could make for an exciting bout. Which athlete is better? Which star is more violent and cruel? There's a lot of potential in the two clashing.

#1. Charlotte Flair is the most decorated women's champion in WWE

Charlotte Flair is the definition of the word "star." She embodies being a champion better than almost anybody else, which makes sense, given her lineage. Charlotte is the daughter of the 16-time World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Queen is the most decorated female superstar of all time. She's a six-time RAW Women's Champion, seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, one-time Divas Champion, and two-time NXT Women's Champion. She even once held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

While Charlotte may not be the most popular female star of all time, she has been pushed as the face of the division for longer than almost anybody. To steal the nickname of Meiko Satomura, Flair is, in many ways, the final boss of the division. Jade clashing with Charlotte is a dream match without question.

