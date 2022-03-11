WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. The Show of Shows effectively functions as both the season finale and season premiere of WWE programming.

WWE builds its schedule around WrestleMania with storylines, matches and outcomes already decided long before the actual event takes place

However, even the most thorough plans do not foresee every possibility. Injuries, illness, creative differences and fan reactions may require a last minute change. Thus, this list shall explore 5 times WWE had to change WrestleMania matches on short notice.

#5: Andrade and Angel Garza vs The Street Profits: WrestleMania 36

It's probably as good a time as any to state that WrestleMania 36 is going to feature quite heavily on this list. The Show of Shows had to be changed up dramatically because of COVID-19. However, this particular change was not due to the pandemic.

Initially, The Street Profits were set to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Angel Garza and then-US Champion Andrade. However, the former La Sombra suffered an injury shortly before WrestleMania and had to be removed from the match.

To replace him, NXT Superstar Austin Theory was abruptly called up to the main roster. Long before he was Mr. McMahon's golden boy, Theory was thrown head first into the main roster and was unsuccessful in capturing the Tag Titles.

After a forgettable few months on the main roster, Theory returned to NXT before coming back with a new, more memorable gimmick. Having performed at the Grandest Stage of Them All before, Theory may just have an extra edge against Pat McAfee at this year's event.

#4. John Morrison and The Miz vs The New Day vs The Usos: WrestleMania 36

This match marked the only instance where three singles competitors competed for a Tag Title

WrestleMania has played host to many memorable Ladder matches. They are often a favorite for both the live audience and the fans watching from home. The pandemic and empty arena didn't stop this match from taking place, but a drastic change had to be made.

WrestleMania 36's Ladder Match was for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Then champions John Morrison and The Miz were set to defend their titles against The Usos and The New Day. Unfortunately, The A-Lister was unwell on the day of the show. Although it was eventually revealed that he was not COVID positive, he was pulled from the match nonetheless.

Rather than finding a replacement partner for Morrison, the decision was made to turn the match from a three-way tag bout to a Triple Threat Ladder match. It marked the first and only time that three individuals fought for the Tag Titles. Despite the strange stipulation, all three men should be praised for their willingness to perform such extreme stunts with no live audience there to cheer them on.

#3. Roman Reigns vs Goldberg: WrestleMania 36

This match allowed Roman Reigns to focus on his health and gave Braun Strowman a well-deserved WrestleMania moment

The last entry on this list to feature the 2020 edition was when then-Universal Champion Goldberg was set to defend his title against Roman Reigns. While it was basically guaranteed that the Hall of Famer would drop the championship, the match was heavily built up.

However, as the world went into lockdown and the pandemic raged on, Reigns would disappear from TV. Having battled leukemia in the past and being just a year into remission, Reigns' immune system was compromised and understandably, he chose to priortise his health and take a break from WWE until the situation became safer.

Thus, Braun Strowman was slotted into Reigns' role. Although he was one of SmackDown's biggest stars at the time, Strowman had no plans for that year's event and was thus the perfect person to take Reigns' place. Despite the lack of build-up, the two powerhouses put on an exciting match and Strowman won a well-deserved major championship.

Eventually, everything worked out well for Roman Reigns too. Not only was he able to keep himself safe during the pandemic, but his absence allowed him to return as the excellent Tribal Chief. Just under two years later, we saw Reigns take on Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022.

#2. CM Punk vs Triple H and Batista vs Randy Orton: WrestleMania 30

WWE were forced to re-work their entire plan for WrestleMania 30 and allow Daniel Bryan to take the spotlight

A double header for this entry, the Road to WrestleMania 30 was certainly a bumpy one. With CM Punk leaving WWE and fans turning on the returning Batista, only one man could turn this potential disaster into a masterpiece. That man was Daniel Bryan.

While Bryan was the fan favorite, he did not enjoy the same respect from the powers that be. Originally slated for a mid-card feud with Sheamus, the departure of CM Punk and the souring reaction to Batista required some big changes.

Unable to ignore the overwhelming support for Bryan, WWE was forced to merge the anti-authority storyline originally meant for CM Punk and the WWE Title feud between Randy Orton and Batista. With The Animal being forced to turn heel, Bryan took center stage as the main hero.

Wrestling two matches in one night, Bryan defeated Triple H in the show's opener to earn his right to compete for the title in the main event. Succumbing to the will of the fans, Bryan was given the win and closed WrestleMania as champion.

Perhaps what made the Miracle on Bourbon Street so memorable was the fact that it did not factor into WWE's long-term WrestleMania plans. It was a last minute change brought about by the united support of WWE fans.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns: WrestleMania 31

WrestleMania 31 was a superb event. With a stacked card and all sorts of memorable moments, one thing seemed to prevent the show from being perfect. It was the show's main event match.

With then champion Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Title against Roman Reigns, the company seemed to have booked itself into a lose-lose situation. Heavily pushed as WWE's new face, the fans turned on Roman Reigns. On the other hand, nobody wanted the part-timer Lesnar to retain the title.

So, on the day of the event itself, a last-minute decision had to be made to salvage the ending of the show. Rather than having Reigns-Lesnar reach a definitive conclusion, the decision was made to have Seth Rollins cash in his Money in The Bank briefcase in the middle of the match and seize the title for himself.

The decision was so last minute that many people in WWE management were caught off guard by it. Reigns' extended family, who were informed that he would win the main event, were also disappointed to not see the show close out with The Big Dog on top. Rollins himself has mentioned that he was only told of this decision in the middle of the show itself following his match with Randy Orton.

However, a rushed decision meant to mitigate the crowd's hostile reaction. Seth Rollins' Heist of The Century electrified the audience. It made a mega-star out of Rollins, added one more moment to the already spectacular event and was a genuine surprise to both fans and people on the inside. It goes to show that even the most abrupt changes can produce the best results.

