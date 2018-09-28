Wrestlers who married fellow wrestlers

Edge & Lita were the hottest on screen couples in the WWE

The wrestling business is one of fame and glamour. Whoever enters the industry and makes a name does not want to leave come what may. Because of this reason, work-life balance becomes difficult to maintain as superstars have to leave their families behind to travel and perform for months.

They seldom return back with injuries or suffer depression because of the stress and being away from home too long. Many wrestlers have married their childhood crushes or personalities outside the ring. Some have even gotten married to their fans.

The business has landed many individuals together who have fallen so deeply in love that they decided to tie the knot and stay by each other’s side forever. These individuals then also get a chance to tour together and stay together a while longer while going through their difficult schedules.

Let’s take a look at 15 such superstars who fell in love during their time in the ring and decided to tie the knot.

#15 Maria Kennelis & Mike Bennet

Maria & Mike

Maria Kennelis is known as one of the top WWE Divas even today. Mike Bennett is a wrestler who joined the WWE in 2017 under the name Mike Kannelis in hopes of finding some success under the surname. However, Mike never really took off with Maria being his manager and can be hardly seen wrestling on WWE Main Event in losing efforts.

The two tied the knot in 2014 and Maria was pregnant in 2017. She gave birth to their first child in April 2018, naming his Fredrica Moon Bennett. We hope that Mike will find some success in the WWE with Maria by his side.

