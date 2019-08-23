Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (15th - 22nd August): 2 Stars wrestle their final match, Jon Moxley unmasks popular wrestler

A lot happened in pro wrestling this past week.

You know what time it is. We put together all the biggest stories of the week all in one location.

The week that went by was a bit more happening than its predecessors. While we usually cover ten stories, this week's edition features fourteen of the most newsworthy bits from the world of pro wrestling.

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Edge, Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns were all in the news this past week for varying reasons.

WWE showed their intent in their impending war against AEW and announced a big change to its programming schedule. A former United States Champion revealed that he may be quitting WWE in some time only to delete the tweet later.

A WWE legend's marriage, an absent Superstar's new look and two hot new free agents. As we said, STACKED!

Let's not waste any more time and get down to business.

#1. LAX wrestle last match for Impact

The best tag team in Impact Wrestling for the past few years wrestled their final match at the Impact Zone. Ortiz and Santana, collectively known as LAX, took on Rich Swann and Willie Mack in their last match for the promotion and as things stand, are two of the hottest free agents in all of pro wrestling.

Santana took to Twitter and posted the following statement regarding their departure from Impact Wrestling:

"Last night we wrestled our final match with Impact Wrestling. Our appreciation and gratitude for every single person there who had a hand in helping us get to this point, is absolutely endless. Thank you for the opportunity to show the world our passion and commitment for this business. And most of all, for the opportunity to represent our people and culture on a big stage. We are forever grateful."

Ortiz tweeted on the development and thanked a few people who were instrumental in making their TNA run a big success.

As we had noted earlier, both WWE and AEW are interested in getting LAX on board and it will be interesting to see who snaps up their signatures in the months ahead.

#2. Jon Moxley unmasks Pentagon Jr.

There can't be a news round-up without Jon Moxley now, can there? The former WWE Superstar has been a busy man since leaving Vince McMahon's company and has managed to stay in the news with regularity.

In the headliner of Northeast Wrestling's Prison Break show, Moxley took on Pentagon Jr. and unmasked the popular Luchador moments before he hit the Paradigm Shift.

Pentagon Jr. is inarguably one of the best Hispanic wrestlers in the world at the moment and his unmasking, albeit briefly, does come as a major surprise.

Pentagon Jr. along with Fenix, collectively known as the Lucha Bros, will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at AEW All Out on August 31st.

Moxley will take on Kenny Omega at the same show and that, my friends, is a match you just don't want to miss.

