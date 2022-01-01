WWE 2022 Preview: Predictions for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Edge & much more

2021 is in the books for WWE and the new year is upon us. This looks to be an interesting year for Vince McMahon's promotion. A lot of things will happen, with hopes that most of them will be positive.

This is a preview for WWE's 2022, with a look at the creative side of things. We will go across RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT 2.0, while predicting the major happenings in the coming year. A larger focus will be placed on the road to WrestleMania, which begins following the Day 1 pay-per-view.

From the pay-per-view schedule to potential dream matches and more, here are a few big predictions for WWE in 2022.

#4 WWE 2022 pay-per-view schedule

In addition to the events below, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Grab a 🖊️ and mark those 📅. The 2022 pay-per-view schedule has been released. In addition to the events below, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. https://t.co/M5NK8V7V09

The biggest takeaway from WWE's pay-per-view schedule for 2022 is the increase in Saturday shows. Almost every announced event will take place on a Saturday, except for WrestleMania Night Two and a couple of others. It all begins with Day 1 tomorrow night - a new tradition for WWE.

The promotion has yet to confirm the shows for February and October, but one has to believe they will be from Saudi Arabia. WWE may hold another international pay-per-view in 2022, with one potentially earmarked for September. It might be the much-awaited United Kingdom pay-per-view fans have been clamoring for.

The increase in stadium shows indicates bigger cards more often. Money in the Bank and SummerSlam will be held in the same month, both of which will emanate from large venues. 2022 will be a crisp year for WWE in terms of pay-per-views, with eleven shows to take place.

#3 Who will debut for WWE in 2022?

2022 will determine whether NXT's transition was a success or not, with a plethora of stars who look primed for success on the WWE main roster. Among the young stars, Bron Breakker is the likeliest to succeed.

He will probably win the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil. Following that title run, a call-up to RAW and SmackDown seems likely.

Others who could follow him include Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa, who would fit right into The Bloodline.

The main roster needs some new female stars, with quite a few of them ready to leave NXT. Io Shirai, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez are among those who should debut on RAW or SmackDown in 2022.

Beyond NXT, Gable Steveson will surely make his WWE debut in 2022. He has already been drafted to RAW and could have a featured match at WrestleMania 38. As for his first opponent, the red brand is stacked with talent who can work with the youngster.

Edited by Ryan K Boman