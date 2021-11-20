WWE 205 Live Results: Women's Division takes centerstage

Another must-see edition of WWE 205 Live, where the women's division got to showcase their talent as Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter battled Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon in the main event.

Kacy and Kayden took former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to their limit in August, while Feroz and Leon have had a good record on 205 Live. Amari Miller was in action against debuting Tiffany Stratton.

Malik Blade battled another debutant in Edris Enofe. Blade has been impressive on the purple brand so far but hasn't been able to win. Both superstars walked in needing a win, but only one of them could walk out as the victor.

Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe on 205 Live

Both superstars displayed sportsmanship before the start of the match. They kicked off the bout with a few pinfall attempts, but neither was successful. Blade applied a headlock on Enofe, but the latter was able to get out and deliver an arm drag and a side headlock of his own. He attempted a running attack on Blade, but the latter nailed a precision dropkick on his opponent.

Blade delivered a couple of arm drags followed by a missile dropkick. He missed a frog splash which allowed Enofe to come back into the match. The debutant delivered a spinebuster that was followed by a standing moonsault for the win.

Result: Edris Enofe defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Amari Miller vs. Tiffany Stratton 205 Live

Debuting Tifanny Stratton cut a heel promo ahead of the match. Amari Miller got the upper hand with a side headlock takeover that kept her opponent down, but Stratton displayed her strength and quickness to turn the match around.

Stratton's running attack was countered by Miller with a back elbow. Miller landed a couple of lariats and went for a pinfall attempt which was uniquely reversed by the debutant with a pinfall of her own to secure the upset win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon on 205 Live

Carter and Leon kicked off the main event displaying their agility early on. Carter and Catanzaro used frequent tags to weaken Leon, but she was able to get out of the predicament to tag in Feroz.

Feroz and Catanzaro had an incredible sequence, including a series of arm drags with the latter gaining the upper hand. Catanzaro tagged in Carter, and they delivered a step-toe-hold followed by a double kick.

Feroz later made a comeback targeting Carter's left arm and tagged Leon in who delivered a back-body drop. This time, Feroz and Leon displayed their teamwork by weakening Carter. It all led to a tug of war between Carter and Leon which ended in a stalemate as both were able to tag in their partners.

Off the hot tag, Catanzaro took the attack to Feroz with her agility. She delivered a dropkick followed by multiple kicks to the midsection for a near fall. Feroz quickly tagged Leon, who made her presence felt as she used her power to slam Catanzaro into the mat from a Fireman's carry position.

In the closing moments of the match, Carter made a blind tag and held Leon in a neck breaker position while Catanzaro nailed a 360 splash for the win.

Result: Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: A

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh