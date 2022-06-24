WWE preview and predictions for the 2nd half of 2022

For WWE fans, it's hard to believe that the first half of 2022 is over. So far this year, fans have been treated to some great matches, questionable booking decisions and some interesting developments.

We've seen the firing of Shane McMahon, former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes return at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns unify the company's top two championships, a scandal forcing Vince McMahon to step aside as CEO, and a whole host of unfortunate injuries.

With the second half of the year approaching, everyone throughout the industry is speculating and predicting what's next for the company. The following article offers a preview and predictions for the major themes and developments fans can expect from WWE for the rest of 2022.

#5. WWE potentially returns to two world championships

At WrestleMania 38, the company decided to unify the WWE and Universal Championships, selecting Roman Reigns to carry the banner as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While it seemed like a good idea at the time, Reigns has since decided to take on a reduced schedule. This means that he will be appearing and defending the title less often.

It also means that WWE will need another major championship in order to book meaningful title matches on shows where Reigns is not appearing. A likely scenario would see Drew McIntyre somehow defeat Reigns for the WWE Championship at the "Clash at the Castle" event in September.

From there, expect the winner of the men's "Money in the Bank" ladder match to cash in on McIntyre and hold the title until next year's WrestleMania. It will likely be Seth Rollins, who might then face the returning Cody Rhodes (a favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble).

Prediction: WWE will split the world championships as early as September

#4. WWE CEO situation

With recent allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon, many are wondering if he will be permanently removed from power by the end of the year. He has currently stepped back from serving as CEO, with Stephanie McMahon being appointed as interim CEO while the Board of Directors investigates these charges.

While the board will make its recommendation on Vince pending the results of the investigation, it's important for fans to remember that he maintains his role as the head of creative. It's also important to remember that Vince holds a majority share of the company's stock in addition to a strong percentage of the board's voting power.

With all of this being said, regardless of the outcome of the investigation, unless there is a hostile takeover, it is very likely that Vince will return to full power before the end of the year.

Prediction: Vince McMahon will return to his role as CEO

#3. WWE's situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi

What is in store for Sasha Banks and Naomi?

Fans have not heard much from Sasha Banks and Naomi since the pair walked out of RAW in May. Given this silence, there is ongoing debate around their status with the company. Some believe that they are both done with WWE while others believe they will eventually return.

A safe bet would be that Banks is done, as the latest reports have her attorneys working on her release. From there, if she chooses to stay in wrestling, AEW will be her most likely landing spot. However, fans should not rule out her leaving the industry altogether and pursuing a career in Hollywood, as she has dabbled with acting in the past.

With Naomi, it's much more likely that she will return to the company, as she is married to Jimmy Uso, who is part of the main event storyline with Roman Reigns as part of the Bloodline. If the desire is there, there is little doubt that Naomi could mend fences and make her return.

Prediction: Sasha Banks will officially leave WWE while Naomi will return

#2. NXT call-ups

Who will be the next main roster call-ups from NXT 2.0?

Each year, WWE selects a number of talent from its NXT brand and calls them up to the main roster. With a number of injuries plaguing the company at the moment, it's a safe bet that they are looking for performers to fill those voids.

On the men's side, it would not be surprising to see Bron Breakker get the nod. He has already been featured on RAW and it's clear that the company is very high on him. The issue would be finding someone to take the NXT title from him before he leaves.

Other likely candidates for the men include Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes and Santos Escobar.

For the women, the candidates are less clear, though it is possible we could see Alba Fyre, Indi Hartwell or the Toxic Attraction stable surface on one of the main shows. This is particularly needed as both brands are in need of challengers for their respective champions.

Prediction: Fans could see up to six NXT call-ups to the main roster by the end of the year

#1. The WrestleMania main event will be established

Will the Rock main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns?

Historically, WWE has put WrestleMania tickets on sale over the summer or early fall. As noted earlier, the company is dealing with several major injuries, most notably Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. That being said, they're going to want to announce a big star for WrestleMania to boost ticket sales once they are available.

All signs point to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson striking a deal with the company to meet his cousin, Roman Reigns, in the main event of WrestleMania. There, the two will determine once and for all who is really The Tribal Chief.

Without this match, unless there is another, equally compelling plan in place, the company may struggle to garner interest for the big event next year.

Prediction: The Rock emerges before the end of the year to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

