WWE: 3 things Seth Rollins must do in 2023

Seth Rollins is a peculiar character in WWE. The gimmick you most associate with the Visionary today is that of flashy suits and weird fashion, which is great. However, the only personal story that came out of his career was from his time as the Architect of the Shield.

He is one of the company's most valuable superstars thanks to his insane skills in the ring and high-quality matches, irrespective of a lack of story.

The point is, despite being relegated to the #2, #3 or any number among the top ten finest wrestlers on the roster, Seth Rollins stands apart with his own set of skills - be it on the mic or in the ring, and his decent character work over the years from being part of the Shield, to the corporate champion, to leading a faction of his own and calling himself "Drip God."

The last two years saw more of Rollins put on his A game just to stand out as the workhorse of WWE, with memorable feuds against Edge, Cody Rhodes and Riddle, and a noteworthy match against Roman Reigns.

With a United States Championship opportunity waiting in line for the Visionary, let's look at three things Seth Rollins must do in 2023.

#3. Seth Rollins must beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins last held the WWE Championship in 2016

After The Fiend ended any bit of life left in "Monday Night Rollins," the babyface gradually turned heel. He brought about some excellent character work during the pandemic as the Messiah.

Rollins, however, since Crown Jewel 2019, has not held a world championship. His last WWE Championship win came against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank in 2016.

Next year, Seth Rollins must look to change that. The writer's pick would be the WWE Championship. It would be poetic to see Rollins steal a championship yet again from Shields' powerhouse.

#2. A Theory of student/mentor and the US Title

Seth Rollins is the #1 contender to Theory's US Title

Seth Rollins surprisingly lost the US Title to Theory at Survivor Series, and even managed to reclaim an opportunity for a rematch.

Theory has since evolved into a version that is bearable to the viewers. But more importantly, he has held his own. So with their history albeit short, Rollins and Theory need to tap into their time as part of the Messiah Faction and let it take its time.

A match on a big stage like Royal Rumble or even Elimination Chamber, for instance, would be an ideal spot for their impending clash.

#1. Seth Rollins should headline Night One at WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has an impressive streak of solid matches at WrestleMania

Beginning with The Shield's debut in 2013, Seth Rollins has had some really solid matches on the Grandest Stage. Despite this, his only main event match came in 2015 when, incidentally, he happened to cash in his MITB contract on Brock Lesnar. Even the year he won the Royal Rumble, he opened the Show of Shows with his match against the Beast for the Universal Championship.

WWE should look to give Rollins a WrestleMania main event next year. It would be fitting for the Visionary to headline Night One against Cody Rhodes if that is the direction the company goes based on rumors on the internet.

It's long overdue, and next year seems like a good time and place for the former United States Champion to close out the show.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins deserves to main event Night One at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes