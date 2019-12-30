WWE: 4 Best booking decisions of 2019

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch was booked strongly in 2019.

We're nearing the end of another year in WWE and 2019 has been nothing short of spectacular for the global franchise. Vince McMahon and company put together a fun-filled year for the entire WWE Universe. Some would argue that 2019 was perhaps the best year of the entire decade.

In 2019, fans got exactly what they yearned for. There were a few hiccups here and there, but that's to be expected. There were innumerable highlights of the year and the expectations for WWE are high heading into the new year.

Roman Reigns fought through leukemia and after a five-month hiatus, returned to the ring in March, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. Seth Rollins carried Monday Night RAW on his back throughout the year, putting on classic after classic. 11 years of sheer grit, determination, positivity, and dedication paid off as Kofi Kingston climbed to the top of the food chain as WWE Champion. Becky Lynch became the first woman to pin Ronda Rousey, and did so in the main-event of WrestleMania to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt emerged from darkness to strike fear in the hearts of WWE Superstars and dethroned Rollins to become Universal Champion.

Needless to say, WWE made a myriad of rational, well-thought out, and audience-pleasing decisions. Here are a few honorable mentions:

Becky Lynch wins the Women's Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins wins the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main-event of WrestleMania to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

With that stated, let's take a look at the four best booking decisions of 2019.

4. Johnny Gargano wins the NXT Championship (NXT TakeOver: New York)

Johnny Gargano finally got what he deserved.

'Johnny Wrestling' is the heart and soul of NXT. However, he didn't have an impressive win-loss record at NXT TakeOver specials heading into 2019. He was adored and revered by fans all around the world, but wasn't able to win the brass ring and the top prize in NXT, always coming up just short.

That would all change at NXT TakeOver: New York when Johnny Gargano bested Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship after a phenomenal match. It was a feel-good moment and there couldn't have been a more emotional ending to the night. Tears of joy flooded the eyes of fans in attendance, as their hero finally won what he had desired for so long and worked so hard to attain.

1 / 4 NEXT