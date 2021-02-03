5 Biggest unanswered questions after WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE answered a lot of important questions at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view but still left a lot of unanswered questions at the same time. Maybe that is due to the fact that the company now only has two pay-per-view events before WrestleMania 37. However, it still was quite jarring to see several Superstars without solid paths on the Road to WrestleMania.

With Roman Reigns possibly running out of opponents on SmackDown, among other situations, there are a lot of questions the company needs to answer. These questions are going to be important to the quality of the overall card at WrestleMania, and perhaps even the high-profile matches.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what you think WWE has planned for WrestleMania 37.

With the 2021 Royal Rumble now officially being a part of the history books, here are five questions that WWE has still left unanswered.

#5 What does WWE do next with Bill Goldberg?

Where does WWE go next with Goldberg?

While Goldberg might have lost his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, that doesn't necessarily mean he's done. Goldberg just has way too much star power for him to be done after an appearance at the Royal Rumble.

WWE should use Goldberg in some kind of a dream match at WrestleMania 37. Maybe the company could do The Fiend versus Goldberg, which would be a neat little blockbuster, to say the least. WWE could even go for some kind of a home run by inserting him into a title match.

In the end, Goldberg's star power shouldn't go unused during WrestleMania season, and it should be an honor for whoever faces him. A Firefly Fun House match exploring the career of Goldberg and his controversial win over The Fiend would be a nice idea too.