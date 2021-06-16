5 matches that must happen again in WWE

As the world's leading wrestling promotion, WWE knows how to put together great rivalries and matches. In fact, some wrestling contests are so good that fans want to see them again.

John Cena and The Phenomenal AJ Styles battled three times within seven months because they had undeniable chemistry and fans wanted to see the two men go at it more.

In other instances, a shocking conclusion prompted the WWE Universe to demand a rematch, like Goldberg's dominating victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 which led to a colossal battle at WrestleMania 33.

Let's look at five matches that must happen in a WWE ring.

#5. WWE needs to book The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos and The New Day fought several times in the summer of 2017.

One of the highlights of 2017 was the spectacular series of classic matches between The Usos and The New Day. The SmackDown Tag Team Division was razor-thin, but these two talented duos breathed life into it. The two tandems had undeniable chemistry together, and fans loved their battles.

The only downside was that they played Hot Potato with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During their feud, the Tag Titles changed hands four times, and these changes were difficult to follow.

One of the matches stood out in particular. This was The Usos vs. The New Day inside Hell in a Cell, a match-of-the-year candidate. Jimmy and Jey won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the namesake pay-per-view to end the rivalry.

At the moment, it is unlikely that WWE fans will witness another classic between The Usos and The New Day. Big E is on a solo run, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods continue to compete as a team but on a separate brand

In addition, the whole saga with Roman Reigns has strained the relationship between Jimmy and Jey Uso. They may end up getting back together as a team but may choose to go their own way.

The odds are slim of witnessing these two teams fight for the foreseeable future. However, if both teams manage to win their respective Tag Team Championships, they could collide at Survivor Series.

