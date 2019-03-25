×
WWE: 5 Reasons why Luke Harper may not have returned to RAW or SmackDown Live 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.30K   //    25 Mar 2019, 12:18 IST

Why has Luke Harper been missing from action these days?
Why has Luke Harper been missing from action these days?

This is a question that has been bothering me for some time. I know that a good many of you have been thinking the same thing as well. Luke Harper is currently touring with the RAW brand. He has been working with Apollo Crews in non-televised matches.

So why has he been kept off TV then? Let me try and answer this question in this article. Of course, bear in mind that I'm just speculating but these are all educated guesses based on the knowledge I've garnered while working for Sportskeeda.

Feel free to chime in, in the comments section, folks. Why do you think Luke Harper has been kept off television thus far?

I'd love to hear what you guys have to say.

#5 Confusion over his current character

I daresay that Luke Harper is in a very weird place at the moment. We know that he's not a Bludgeon Brother anymore, because he's not been donning that costume when he's been working the WWE Live events. And some may say that this is for the best because the Bludgeon Brothers gimmick did not go down well with a lot of WWE Universe members.

He's not even going to be paired with Erick Rowan anymore, because Rowan is doing his own thing with Daniel Bryan. The two men could always use a little more muscle in the group, but I don't think this is the plan for Harper at the moment. This is because he's touring with RAW, while Rowan is on SmackDown Live.

Maybe WWE is working on a brand new character for him at the moment that he will unleash upon us all in due time. That is the only reason I can think of, for the delay in his appearance.



WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The Bludgeon Brothers Bray Wyatt Luke Harper
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
