5 recent news & rumors about Brock Lesnar: WrestleMania 38 plans, Original winner of WWE Day 1 title match (January 7th, 2022)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. The past few days have been eventful for The Beast Incarnate, after he left Day 1 with the WWE Championship.

The Beast's inclusion in the main event came after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before last Saturday's event. Lesnar defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a Fatal-5-Way match to be crowned WWE Champion. A new WWE Champion was scheduled for Day 1, even before plans changed and Lesnar was included.

The development has certainly shaken things up within the main event scene as we head towards WrestleMania season. WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the event have surfaced, following his reunion with Paul Heyman on RAW.

We will take a look at The Beast Incarnate's immediate future with his first challenger confirmed for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Additionally, a story of Lesnar allegedly refusing to work with a former WWE Champion has emerged.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar.

#5 WWE confirms Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar discovered on RAW that his first opponent as WWE Champion will be Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a number one contender's match for a title shot at Royal Rumble.

Fans have been waiting for this match for years, with The All-Mighty even stating it was the reason he returned to WWE. It is finally happening at a time when both Lashley and Lesnar are in tremendous physical shape.

Their interactions at Day 1 were a great tease, as we saw Bobby Lashley get the better of Brock Lesnar multiple times. He even had the WWE Champion in the Hurt Lock. Could he repeat the feat at Royal Rumble?

Expect a hard-hitting match between the two, with Paul Heyman and MVP engaging in a couple of promo battles during its build-up.

