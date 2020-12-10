5 WWE Superstars who deserve title runs in 2021

What will WWE do in 2021? Some skeptics will jump to claim that we will only see more of the same, but there are others that are hopeful of a new beginning for the company. A beginning where WWE builds on their momentum from 2020 and uses it to make 2021 the greatest year in pro-wrestling history.

And what a year it could be if WWE continues with the polarizing storytelling they have been showcasing lately. In fact, from Bayley's epic run as SmackDown Women's Champion, to Seth Rollins vs. Buddy Murphy, this has been a year that has truly hit harder than any other in recent memory.

With that being said, and the road now being paved for the future of the company, here are five WWE Superstars who deserve title runs in 2021. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think deserves a title shot next year.

#5 Andrade (WWE RAW)

Andrade is more than deserving of WWE's top honor.

Andrade hasn't been seen or heard from on WWE television in weeks. A lot of that probably has to do with the real-life firing of his former manager, Zelina Vega last month. Unfortunately for Andrade, it has left him directionless and has hurt the momentum that WWE spent so much time building up the last few months.

Fortunately for Andrade though, WWE seems to have plans for his real life fiance, Charlotte Flair alongside him going forward. Not only would this instantly elevate Andrade to the top of the card, it would also give the company a chance to explore their relationship on screen.

If this does end up being the case, one can reasonably expect the former United States Champion to earn his long-awaited title shot by the middle of next year. In all honesty, Andrade would be one of the best heel champions in the company, and it's amazing that the company hasn't tried this already.