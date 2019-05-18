WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho explains why WWE Superstars should thank him

Jericho and Vince

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently sat down for an interview with TV Insider, and spoke on a variety of wrestling topics.

Jericho stated that WWE wrestlers should thank him for getting lucrative contracts from Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated pro-wrestling Superstars in history. His WCW run impressed the higher-ups in WWE, earning him a contract with the promotion in 1999. Jericho made a thunderous debut on Monday Night Raw by interrupting none other than The Rock.

After a legendary WWE career that spanned several years, Jericho has jumped ship again, this time to AEW. Earlier this year, he bagged a contract with the promotion and called it the best deal of his life. Later, Jericho revealed that he had been banned by WWE.

Leaving no stone unturned with regards to the promotion of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, he recently invaded an independent show, which ended in a huge brawl involving a string of indie wrestlers and AEW's Kenny Omega.

The heart of the matter

While promoting AEW's first show, Jericho talked about how this is the beginning of another wrestling war, even if that's not WWE and AEW's intention. He also said that WWE Superstars owe him a thank you because the moment he signed with AEW, Vince McMahon began handing out lucrative contracts to everyone so that they wouldn't switch to AEW.

Jericho went on to say that even the lower-tier wrestlers are getting a lot of money just to prevent them from leaving WWE.

I’m not surprised. I will say this…everyone in WWE owes Chris Jericho a thank you because the moment I signed with AEW, it became legit. That’s when everyone started getting these huge raises to not go.

You’re hearing about prelim guys getting $400,000, $500,000 a year deals. Everyone deserves the money they make, but they never would have gotten that before and wouldn’t get it somewhere else. They can be ones who will never draw a dime. He doesn’t want anybody to go.

What's next?

Chris Jericho is all set to compete against Kenny Omega at AEW's "Double Or Nothing" on May 25th.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's comments? Sound off below.