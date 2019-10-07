WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho reacts to Hell in a Cell finish

Jericho reacts to the finish of Hell in a Cell with a subtle tweet

The ending to the Universal Title Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend hasn't been received well by the WWE Universe. Now, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has reacted to the same on his official Twitter account.

Rollins vs The Fiend ends in controversy

Tonight, Seth Rollins met The Fiend inside Hell in a Cell, with the Universal Title on the line. The sinister entity had been hounding Rollins ever since he had retained his Universal Title at the Clash of Champions PPV a few weeks ago. These two men had wrestled each other a bunch of times on the road to Hell in a Cell, and The Fiend had no-sold the Curb Stomp on most occasions.

Tonight, the main event of the PPV ended in controversial fashion, as Seth Rollins attacked The Fiend with a sledgehammer. This resulted in the referee immediately calling for the match to be done with, despite it being a Hell in a Cell contest. The fans weren't thrilled with the ending one bit and responded with a loud chorus of boos.

Jericho reacts

Chris Jericho signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. The former WWE Superstar is currently the World Champion in All Elite Wrestling, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his views on the happenings in WWE. After the PPV was done and dusted with, fans took to social media in droves and slammed the company for the ending to Hell in a Cell's main event. One fan asked Jericho his reaction to the ending of Hell in a Cell. Here's Jericho's response to the fan's question:

