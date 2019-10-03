AEW News: CM Punk responds to Cody Rhodes' Comments

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 783 // 03 Oct 2019, 00:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An interesting answer

CM Punk was a guest on Collider Live to discuss his latest film Girl on the Third Floor. Punk discussed the movie and how he got the part. Eventually, AEW came up in the conversation and he was asked to respond to Cody Rhodes' comments. Punk said that he would never put himself in a position where he could get hurt again.

What did Cody Rhodes say about CM Punk?

Rhodes was in the same studio a week earlier to promote AEW Dynamite on TNT. He was asked about CM Punk's comments in an interview saying that he was only texted an offer. Cody disputed those comments saying that there was a genuine effort to sign CM Punk. He said,

""He did ... kind of... make us look like dumba**es, saying we sent him a text message offer, I'm sure, we texted him but we also called him. Someone else also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts, but in this case, 2019, it's been some time away from the ring. We have to focus on who really wants to be on board."'

How did CM Punk respond to Cody Rhodes?

Kristian Harloff brought up in AEW in the conversation and wanted to hear what CM Punk thought about Cody Rhodes and his comments. He also asked if Punk would be interested in a behind-the-scenes role to guide young wrestlers. CM Punk gave an indirect answer and said,

"I don't know. There's a big part of me...Talking about wrestling...me doing anything in the wrestling arena...it always feels kind of weird and uncomfortable. There are so many variables and the #1 thing for me is that I will never put myself in a position where I could be harmed ever again. There is a lot of trust that goes into that."

From that quote, Punk didn't actually confirm or deny Cody's comments. But it did give a peek into what he values most and that is the element of trust.

Did CM Punk confirm his audition for FS1?

During the interview, CM Punk also confirmed his audition for the FS1 show and said that he did do it. He also said that it was Fox he was dealing with and not WWE. He has not been contacted by anyone in WWE.

What's next for CM Punk?

It's unclear where CM Punk will end up. He seems to be in a place where he can choose the projects that come to him and see whether it's a good fit. But getting back into the ring doesn't seem to be on his mind at the moment. It'll be interesting how things will shape up in the months to come.

Advertisement

Do you think Punk will eventually return to WWE? How about a debut with AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!