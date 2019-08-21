WWE/AEW News: William Regal responds to Chris Jericho's bold claim about NXT

Regal and Jericho

Recently, WWE announced that NXT will now be a two-hour weekly show, airing on the USA Network starting September 18. The announcement took the pro-wrestling world by storm and several wrestling personalities congratulated WWE and NXT for the same.

Jericho's social media antics

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho posted a tweet in response to the news, hinting that he's responsible for this move. NXT GM and in-ring veteran William Regal replied to Jericho with a "Thank you".

Ever since AEW came into being and Chris Jericho was announced as one of its recruits, the former WWE megastar has been stirring up controversy on social media. Jericho has thrown shade at WWE and Vince McMahon on several occasions now. His current heel gimmick in AEW has seen him demanding a "Thank you" from the fans on many instances. Be it the success of Double Or Nothing, or AEW All Out being sold out in a matter of minutes, Jericho made it a point to demand appreciation from the fans.

Regal responds to Jericho

Soon after the NXT announcement hit, Jericho posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, hinting that a "Thank you" is in order, and referred to himself as an industry changer. Twitterati seems to be getting tired of Jericho's antics, if the replies on his tweet are any indication. NXT GM William Regal responded to Jericho's tweet by stating that NXT has given opportunities to several young guns who would have never gotten a chance to shine if it hadn't been for the brand. It's hard to predict from Regal's mannerisms as to whether he is being sarcastic or is genuinely thanking Chris Jericho. What do you think? Here's Regal's response:

Yes,thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge oppurtunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it’s all down to you.Thank you so much https://t.co/suwloCXJ8v — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 20, 2019

This is certainly an exciting time for pro-wrestling, and it's safe to say that exchanges like these are here to stay for a long time to come.