AEW News: CM Punk responds to Cody Rhodes' inspirational tweet

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 143 // 21 Aug 2019, 09:28 IST

Punk and Cody

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently posted a tweet that talked about life being too short and how a person should cut out toxic people from their life. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk sent a response to the tweet, posting a gif of Cody.

Speculation regarding Punk's AEW debut

As soon as All Elite Wrestling announced its first show, Double Or Nothing, speculations began running rampant among the fans. Rumors started making rounds regarding CM Punk being recruited by the promotion and debuting on its first show. When all was said and done, it was all for naught as Punk didn't appear at Double Or Nothing. Instead, fans got to witness former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose make his shocking debut at the end of the show.

Punk has been stirring up things on Twitter and Instagram, in regards to the possibility of him getting signed by AEW. Punk has taken shots at fans who speculated on his possible return to the ring, and has also taken jibes at the company itself.

Punk responds to Cody

Now that the date of AEW's weekly TV show is public knowledge, the rumor mill has begun spinning again, with many guessing that Punk would be revealed as the newest AEW recruit on the first episode.

Cody Rhodes recently posted a tweet where he mentioned that life is too short and one should cut all the negative people from their life. Punk posted a gif in response to the tweet, that shows a camera panning towards Cody who then gets into a listening posture.

If talks are actually going on behind the scenes, both Punk and AEW are doing a great job of making the fans second guess. With AEW All Out almost on the horizon and the first weekly show episode over a month away, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out whether the rumors of Punk's return hold any weight.

