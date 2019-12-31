WWE announce 2 massive returns for Monday Night RAW next week

Monday Night RAW

WWE have announced that Brock Lesnar will be on Monday Night RAW next week. The WWE Champion has not been on WWE TV for some time and will be making his return.

Along with Lesnar, his advocate, Paul Heyman will also be returning to RAW. Rumors suggest that Lesnar will be defending his championship at Royal Rumble next month and the return next week could be a buildup for that match.

Cain Velasquez was first rumored to be his opponent at the pay-per-view but he has now been pencilled in for the Royal Rumble match. Wrestling Observer Newsletter have reported that the opponent at Royal Rumble for Brock Lesnar could be one of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre or Erick Rowan.

Bobby Lashley has also revealed that he would love to face Lesnar in 2020, but with him involved in the storyline with Lana and Rusev (maybe even Liv Morgan now), it does not look like he will get his hands on the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble.

Lesnar won the title from Kofi Kingston back in October and has defended it just once. The match was at Survivor Series and he managed to pick up the win despite Rey Mysterio and his son teaming up to attack the champion.