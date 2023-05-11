WWE could announce Roman Reigns' opponent for Night of Champions on this special occasion

The main event of WWE Night of Champions will likely feature Roman Reigns' herculean effort to complete 1000 days as Universal Champion. He is being heavily promoted for the event. However, there isn't any clarity on the superstar who will step up against The Head of the Table on such a huge occasion.

Reigns is set to return on SmackDown, but apparently only to solve the issues in The Bloodline. WWE might be stalling the revelation of his next opponent for a more auspicious day. As it turns out, he will have his 38th birthday on May 25th. It falls just before the SmackDown go-home show of Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns' opponent for Night of Champions might be revealed on the May 26th episode of SmackDown. A ceremony for The Bloodline's leader could be arranged, and like typical birthday celebrations, it may end in chaos. Reigns' challenger will ruin the party and provoke him into a match. After a tense segment, the showdown could be made official.

Since WWE is highly protective of its poster boy, Triple H may announce Roman Reigns' opponent for Night of Champions after the tribal birthday celebrations. The declaration must instill some doubt in the Undisputed Champion. There has been no build-up to the match so far, and if it continues down the line, fans won't consider the challenger legitimate.

Who could challenge Roman Reigns at Night of Champions for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

The Tribal Chief has defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes this year. All three superstars are now on RAW and off The Bloodline's radar. Now that he has ended each story in his favor, Roman Reigns is bereft of challengers for his WWE world titles.

According to reports, Bobby Lashley "looks to be his biggest opponent left," so Reigns may have to overpower The All Mighty again. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Sheamus are on standby. Lashley recently lost a United States Championship Triple-Threat at Backlash, so the momentum and the odds for Night of Champions are on Reigns' side.

Bobby Lashley mirrors Roman Reigns' surreal character development since their brief feud in 2018. He has an epic one-on-one record this year in WWE. However, The Tribal Chief is most likely to use Solo Sikoa to dictate the terms of the battle during the climax. Lashley needs an ace up his sleeve to neutralize The Enforcer.

