WWE announces WrestleMania preview match for tonight's episode of SmackDown

WWE has announced a couple of big matchups for the final edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 tonight.

This week's SmackDown will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to have one last face-to-face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place. Madcap Moss won the match last year and a WWE Superstar has already vowed to win the bout tonight.

Ahead of the go-home edition of the blue brand, WWE has announced a WrestleMania preview match. Four of the eight superstars set to battle in the Women's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania will be in action tonight. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Natalya will compete in a Fatal 4-Way match tonight ahead of the Women's Showcase match this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will team up tonight on WWE SmackDown

Former buddies Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will have to put their differences aside on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

Gunther is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match this weekend at WrestleMania. The Ring General has been dominant as the Intercontinental Champion and already holds a couple of victories over The Celtic Warrior. However, Gunther does not have to be the superstar pinned or submitted this weekend to lose his championship.

Tonight on SmackDown, McIntyre and Sheamus will team up to face Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Intercontinental Champion will most likely be ringside for the match and will look to attack to gain an advantage in the title match this weekend.

Tonight's SmackDown is the final show before the biggest event of the year. It will be interesting to see if any surprises happen tonight on the blue brand to get the fans even more excited for WrestleMania 39.

