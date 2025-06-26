WWE Attitude Era star to come out of retirement to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is in a powerful position right now. Equipped with the Money in the Bank briefcase and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his side, he can easily cash in and win a world title. Interestingly, his successful year so far could now see him clashing with Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The Hall of Famer was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where he made a guest appearance on an ATV. According to a recent tweet by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, The Texas Rattlesnake spoke to multiple people around ‘Mania week, stating he could enter the ring again. This caught the attention of ‘Big’ Bronson Reed, who tweeted a reply and said:
“Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!”
Thus, Auszilla is likely to be on the lookout for Stone Cold Steve Austin whenever he decides to wrestle again. If a match for the Attitude Era legend is in the works, he could likely make an appearance at the upcoming 2025 SummerSlam. The former six-time world champion could face Seth Rollins in a big draw, where Reed may try to get involved and attack Austin.
If this happens, WWE could use this opportunity to give Roman Reigns a big comeback and let him assist the Hall of Famer. While this could be a direction the storyline could move in, all of this is speculation so far.
Seth Rollins could be targeting John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship
Seth Rollins got Paul Heyman to betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to win a grand Triple Threat match. The Visionary stated that he was acting to save the business of pro wrestling and keeping part-timers like Reigns and phonies like Punk away from the top spots and from holding world titles.
While Seth Rollins won the main event of Night One of ‘Mania, John Cena won the main event of Night Two to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Unlike The Architect, however, The Franchise Player is openly threatening to ruin pro wrestling for everyone. This naturally makes him a target.
So far, Seth Rollins hasn’t said anything against the 17-time world champion. However, a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, he entered the arena at the tail end of an in-ring promo featuring John Cena and CM Punk. The Last Real Champion had just agreed to face The Second City Saint at Night of Champions for the Undisputed gold, and Rollins looked at the two stars and lifted his MITB briefcase.
Thus, there is a chance that The Visionary could try to cash in his MITB contract on The Franchise Player at the Saudi Arabia PLE. Interestingly, there is a chance that Cody Rhodes could win the King of the Ring Tournament and face Cena at SummerSlam. Thus, Seth Rollins could also wait to strike at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Notably, The American Nightmare recently emerged as a thorn in the way of The Revolutionary, by saving Jey Uso from an attack by Rollins. The Architect angrily glared at the former Undisputed Champion before leaving the ring.
Thus, he could wait to cash in at SummerSlam, taking out both Cena and Rhodes in a single night. All of this is also speculative right now. It would be interesting to see when and where The Architect will attempt to carry out his next big heist.
