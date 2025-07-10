WWE Attitude Era star to win major title after 18 years & immediately retire at Evolution? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Evolution 2025 is all set to take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. The marquee event is returning after a seven-year hiatus, and the company is doing everything to make it a grand event. Fans can expect some big title changes at Evolution, and one of them could be an Attitude Era superstar winning the title and retiring from in-ring competition on the same night.

Trish Stratus returned on SmackDown last week to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship match at Evolution 2025. The Hall of Famer had teamed up with Stratton earlier this year at Elimination Chamber to square off against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. In fact, The Buff Barbie has herself chosen The Diva of the Decade as her opponent at the all-women's premium live event.

Stratus also competed at the inaugural Evolution PLE event in 2018, where she competed in a tag team match with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Regarded as one of the greatest women wrestlers of all time, Trish Stratus can finally retire at Evolution, after winning the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

The Quintessential WWE Diva's last big title win came in September 2006, at Unforgiven, where she defeated Lita to win her record seventh Women's Championship. Before the match, she had said that she would be retiring after the match, and she did so.

However, the star, while making a few guest appearances since, made a full-time return in 2022. If she beats The Buff Barbie at Evolution, Trish Stratus would win her eighth women's championship after a gap of 18 years. Vacating the title soon after would be similar to what she did in 2006, when she had officially retired for the first time.

WWE veteran feels Trish Stratus should have been booked better ahead of Evolution

The Queen of Queens returned only a week before Evolution to challenge for the world title, and that, according to WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer, wasn't good booking by the Stamford-based company. According to him, the creative team should have taken more than a week to build her title match against Tiffany.

While speaking on Busted Open, the 54-year-old legend said that the build-up to the title match felt rushed.

"I think Trish Stratus deserves more than a week build to go after the world title, and I felt that entire segment felt flat just because nobody was really saying anything. It was just, 'Hey, well, this person got this, and this person got that,' and also from both Tiffany and Jade, I felt like both are kinda heel-ish, and they're supposed to be babyfaces." [4:29 - 4:54]

Be that as it may, many feel this weekend at Evolution 2025 could be Trish Stratus' last in-ring match, and she can sign off on a high after securing her eighth WWE title win.

