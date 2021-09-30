Why WWE should avoid repeating Eva Marie's mistake with Mandy Rose?

Mandy Rose has been going through recognizable changes since moving from Monday Night RAW to NXT. However, WWE should be careful not to repeat Eva Marie's mistake with The Golden Goddess.

Mandy Rose joined the promotion after participating in Tough Enough in 2015. Since then, many fans and WWE Superstars have compared her to Eva Marie, probably because of her untouchable looks and modeling background. WWE also built their gimmicks solely on their looks, not wrestling skills.

The Golden Goddess debuted on the main roster as part of Absolution, alongside Paige and Sonia Deville in 2017. She spent nearly four years on the main roster before recently going back to NXT.

WWE missed an opportunity to give Mandy Rose a singles push

Although Mandy Rose debuted on the main roster as a member of Absolution, the team broke up shortly after Paige's retirement. Rose and Deville then formed their alliance, Fire, and Desire.

Following the disbanding of Fire and Desire, Rose moved from SmackDown to the Red brand to form another tag team with Dana Brooke. Today, she is the leader of Toxic Attraction on NXT 2.0.

During her first WWE stint, Eva Marie mostly wrestled as part of teams. She was not given much space as a singles competitor, probably because of her lackluster wrestling skills. Despite being a better wrestler, Rose also was never allowed to become a singles competitor. Whenever it seemed like she could be getting the push, WWE would put an end to it. Her rivalry with Sonya Deville is a clear example.

Rose and Deville had a heated rivalry last year. It ended with a crucial victory for The Golden Goddess over her former best friend. That victory could have become the push Rose needed to go to the next level and become a legit singles competitor. Instead, WWE paired her with Brooke on RAW.

Mandy Rose received an Eva Marie-like push into the NXT Women's Title scene

When Eva Marie had no role on the main roster, WWE sent her back to NXT in 2015. There, WWE put the leader of the Eva-Lution in the NXT Women's Title picture without any change or development in her character.

Likewise, WWE recently moved Mandy Rose back to NXT. Again, just like Eva Marie, the promotion is pushing Rose into the Women's Championship picture. Last Tuesday on NXT 2.0, The Golden Goddess attacked the current Women's Champion, Raquel Gonzalez, sending a clear message that she is coming for her title.

Rose seems to understand that this might be her last chance to elevate herself to top star status. In an interview with DAZN, she revealed that she is tired of having everyone underestimating her:

“Sometimes we evolve in different ways. But sometimes finding new avenues and new ways to present yourself is because I’ve always been known as the 'Golden Goddess and God’s Greatest Creation', and if you think about it, those names are based off of my looks. That’s fine. I get it. Coming off Tough Enough, it was all about my looks, but I don’t want it to just always be about my looks. I’m tired of that. I’m tired of everyone saying she’s just a hot blonde. She’s just this and that. I want people to recognize and respect the work I’ve put in inside and outside the ring. I want it to be made clearer to people and let them show them that, and it sounds kind of silly because it’s like, 'Oh, it’s just a hair color change,' which I’m still beautiful, and I still look hot. I’m not going to lie. I’m actually loving the dark hair, and I think I even look hotter," Rose added.

Mandy Rose must win the NXT Women's Championship

In 2016, WWE ended Eva Marie's NXT stint without giving her a chance to hold the NXT Women's Title. The title would have given her character a much-needed push and a new dimension despite her lack of wrestling abilities. Marie later returned to the main roster just as before, without any improvement.

Today, WWE must avoid making the same mistake when dealing with Mandy Rose. Unlike Eva, God's Greatest Creation must get the opportunity to become NXT Women's Champion.

The 31-year-old has all the potential to become a good heel champion. It is also WWE's last chance to get something more out of the former Tough Enough contestant.

If she puts in the effort and WWE gives her the opportunity, Rose will revive her WWE career and make a long-awaited Trish Stratus-like transformation from eye-candy to a legit in-ring competitor. She can then return to the main roster as a top superstar.

Do you think Mandy Rose could one day become a top star in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

