WWE Backlash (14th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Backlash

Will we see the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash?

There we will be some incredible tussles for Championship gold and some heated rivalries that could conclude on Sunday.

WWE Backlash is set to capture the imagination of fans all around the world and the PPV will have a strong card as well. There will be some incredible tussles for Championship gold and some heated rivalries that could conclude on Sunday. We start with what is the most talked-about match, Edge vs Randy Orton.

Edge and Randy Orton are probably two of the greatest Superstars to have graced the WWE ring. Tonight, both men will square-off once again in what has been billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper do have a lot of pressure on them to perform at Backlash and the world will be glued to their TV sets to see if these two can live up to the hype.

A few months ago, if you told me that Drew McIntyre was defending his WWE title against Bobby Lashley, I would have put my money on the Scotsman to retain his title at Backlash. At the moment, there is no clear favourite heading into this match.

The All Mighty comes into Backlash on a roll as he has fired on all cylinders. The same goes for the WWE Champion, who has been undefeated heading into the PPV. Both men possess strong finishers that can spell the end for any Superstar.

Will Lashley apply the Full Nelson Lock to put McIntyre's title reign to sleep or will the Scotsman make him a resident of Claymore Country?

Apart from these two matches, the RAW Women's Championship, US title, and the WWE Women's Championship will also be defended at Backlash. Not to forget the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Miz & Morrison.

In what will be the biggest test to The Monster Among Men's title reign, will we see co-champions crowned or will the Universal Champion steamroll past his competition once again?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Backlash location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center

Day and Date: Sunday, June 14th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (US) | 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Backlash (US & UK)?

Backlash can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Backlash (India)?

WWE Backlash can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 AM on 15th June.

Catch all the live updates from Backlash right here on Sportskeeda.