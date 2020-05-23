WWE Backlash 2020: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

Backlash might be one hell of a show.

As the "Empty Arena Era" rolls on, WWE's next special event is a little over three weeks away. Backlash will make its return to the company's pay-per-view calendar on June 14th, with the card shaping up pretty nicely so far.

It might be slightly challenging for fans to get into WWE's in-ring product at the moment, but nobody can fault them for the tremendous effort and entertainment they have shown in the past couple of pay-per-views. With WrestleMania and Money in the Bank both being relative successes, Backlash looks to follow suit.

What has been announced for Backlash 2020 so far?

As things stand, three matches are confirmed to be taking place at Backlash. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in what promises to be a hard-hitting slugfest, while Edge and Randy Orton will continue their rivalry. The latter has been dubbed to be the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by WWE. No pressure at all.

Also, Braun Strowman faces his next Universal Championship challenge in the form The Miz and John Morrison whom he'll be facing in a Handicap match.

Several other matches have been teased for Backlash. There are some fresh matches set to be on display and the potential lineup for the show looks pretty great.

Here are five matches that could be added to WWE Backlash 2020.

#5 Asuka vs Nia Jax (RAW Women's Championship)

A Number One Contender's triple threat has been announced for Monday Night RAW between Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax. But after the events on this past week's episode of RAW, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Jax will win and go on to face Asuka at Backlash.

The Irresistible Force interrupted Asuka and Kairi Sane's glorious RAW Women's Championship celebration, laying down the marker for a future challenge. She is a great first opponent for the new champion, coming off as a major threat especially after taking out Sane backstage.

Advertisement

The likely match between the Empress of Tomorrow and Nia Jax at Backlash would be an intense battle, similar to the title bout they had back in NXT. And with the tremendous form Asuka has shown over the past couple of months, this could be the best match of Jax's WWE career.