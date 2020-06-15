WWE Backlash 2020: Ranking every match from the PPV

Did the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" live up to the hype at Backlash?

Backlash was a solid show, with some really good matches on display.

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? You decide.

Another WWE Performance Center pay-per-view is in the books, with Backlash wrapping up the first half of special events for 2020. This was a pretty good show, featuring six matches on the main card ranging from average to brilliant. The major hype behind this show was the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Randy Orton and Edge, a tagline that definitely divided opinion.

Along with the in-ring action, Backlash also saw a wild and outlandish cinematic brawl between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. Despite being entertaining in places, it was not an official match.

And it seems like most of the card featured matches midway through a storyline, with Extreme Rules coming up next month. Anyway, Backlash was still a fun watch and played host to some great matches. But did the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" live up to its billing? Find out.

Here is every match from WWE Backlash 2020 ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Braun Strowman vs The Miz and John Morrison (2-on-1 Handicap Match for the Universal Championship)

This was a very basic handicap match, with the two cowardly heels teaming up to take on the dominant babyface champion. The Miz and John Morrison certainly lasted longer than they were expected to at Backlash, getting a considerable amount of offense on Braun Strowman. But it was nothing out of the ordinary at all.

Miz and Morrison even had the match won, but the Awesome One pulled his tag team partner off Strowman in a momentary lapse of judgement. The Monster Among Men quickly dispatched of the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions after that, setting up some tension between them.

It was obvious that this was a filler program for the Universal Champion before Bray Wyatt makes his return to WWE, but it was still too predictable. And while they are still one of the most entertaining acts in WWE today, Miz and Morrison did not look particularly great at Backlash.

Despite not being a terrible match, this handicap match was the worst on Backlash. It was just a little too basic for a pay-per-view title match. Hopefully, WWE doesn't rush through the break-up between The Miz and John Morrison on SmackDown.

