WWE Backlash 2020 Results June 14th, 2020: Backlash Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Two rival teams were involved in a huge brawl while the Backlash main event had a controversial ending.

Drew McIntyre faced his toughest title defense while Jeff Hardy had a rough night on Backlash.

Backlash saw one of the greatest nights in wrestling this year!

WWE Backlash kicked off with the Triple Threat Women's Tag Team titles match between the current champs Sasha Banks & Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and The IIconics. The Backlash kick-off show saw Apollo Crews defend the US title against Andrade among other shenanigans.

Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics - Triple Threat Match for the Women's Tag Team titles at Backlash

The champs retained in the opening match of Backlash

Bayley, Kay, and Cross started the match and Banks was tagged in shortly before Alexa came in as well. Royce was tagged in as well and Banks was being rolled up by Royce before Alexa tried to roll her up instead.

All six women came in for a standoff and it ended in a big brawl in the ring before Bliss & Cross took control with a double team move on Royce and Banks.

Nikki and Alexa were working together against Peyton Royce and they hit a big move for a near fall. Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss and went for the pin on Royce before Sasha came in with a rollup and picked up the first win on Backlash.

Result: Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and The IIconics to retain the Women's Tag Team titles

Match rating: B+

Braun Strowman was seen showing up to the Performance Center in his fixed up ride for Backlash.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Jeff Hardy came out with face paint on and Sheamus went for his face right off the bat, rubbing the paint off. Sheamus was decimating Hardy until Jeff reversed with a kick and was going for the Fella's legs. The match went outside and Jeff went for the steel steps but dropped them to keep from being disqualified.

