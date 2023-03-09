WWE Backlash 2023: What happened at the last premium live event in Puerto Rico?

It was recently announced that WWE Backlash 2023 will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023. This marks the first time the company will host an event in the country in 18 years.

WWE's first premium live event in Puerto Rico was the New Year's Revolution on January 9, 2005. The event also marked the first event from the company in Latin America. The show occurred in the same arena and more than 15,000 were in attendance.

The first match that took place was even before the event aired live. The dark match featured The Hurricane and Rosey successfully on the team of Sylvian Grenier and Robert Conway of La Resistance.

The 2005 PLE opened with a title match. Former World Tag Team Champions Eugene and William Regal successfully retained their titles against Christian and Tyson Tomko.

Lita and Trish Stratus also faced off for the WWE Women's Championship. The latter retained the title, a decision that was made midway through the match. Lita was supposed to become the new champion, but she, unfortunately, injured her ACL which caused the change of decision.

Shelton Benjamin and Maven faced each other for the third match of the pay-per-view for the Intercontinental Championship. The current WWE Superstar retained the title, but was immediately challenged for a rematch. Still, Benjamin defeated the former superstar once again.

The fourth match of the event featured Muhammad Hassan versus Jerry Lawler. Both stars had someone in their corner, Shawn Daivari and Jim Ross, respectively. The Hall of Famer took home the victory. Another Hall of Famer in action that night was Kane, who successfully defeated Snitsky in a singles match.

The main event of the 2005 WWE Puerto Rico event was an Elimination Chamber bout with a number of legendary stars. The likes of Triple H, Edge, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Batista, and Randy Orton competed for the then-vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, Shawn Michaels was also the special guest referee. After an exciting bout, The Game came home as the champion.

Major star already announced for WWE Backlash 2023

The Stamford-based promotion will return to Puerto Rico after almost two decades away from the country. It's no surprise that WWE Backlash 2023 will have a mainstream name to host the event.

As recently announced, WWE Backlash 2023 will take place in May with Puerto Rico's very own Bad Bunny as the host. Triple H then shared his thoughts about the news.

It remains to be seen what will transpire for the wrestling company's WWE Backlash 2023 event, especially since most of their recent international shows have been well-received by many.

